* Euro up following Ifo survey but seen struggling

* Contagion fears grow after Wednesday's German bond auction

* Germany, France, Italy meeting eyed

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 24 The euro recovered from a fall against the dollar on Thursday, helped by a surprise pick-up in German business sentiment, but more euro weakness was expected as investors fretted the debt crisis is spreading to the region's core economy.

A better-than-expected German Ifo survey lifted risk sentiment across asset classes, though traders said the data was unlikely to temper fears about the possibility the euro zone economy could face recession.

The euro also gained a brief boost from a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is considering extending the terms of loans to banks to two or three years to prevent the euro zone crisis sparking a credit crunch.

The single currency had slid to a seven-week low of $1.3320 on Wednesday as a weak German government bond auction fuelled fears that even the safe-haven status of Europe's biggest economy could be under threat.

It was last trading up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3368, although many market players said any upticks in the euro were being used as selling opportunities and good offers were cited above $1.3415 and $1.3450.

Analysts said the single currency could edge higher in the short term, particularly given that trade is thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

But bearish market sentiment meant it was still on track to retest the October low of $1.3144, having retraced more than 78.6 percent of the rally from that level to the late October high of $1.4247.

"The market seems to be of the mind that it wants to sell the rally. It is taking a bit of a breather and that Ifo number has given some support but I am not sure it's sustainable," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy met on Thursday, but few players expected progress in steps to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, rating agency Fitch added to euro zone woes, downgrading Portugal's rating to junk status.

"With any rally in the euro there will be a lot of investors looking for new opportunities to set new short positions," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"Going forward there will be a lot of focus on bond auctions and no one would be surprised if investors were reluctant to buy aggressively".

BOND MARKETS EYED

Germany's bond sale on Wednesday was its least successful since the launch of the single currency. Although unattractively low yields played a part, investors worried about the rising cost of bailouts as more euro zone countries come under attack.

German Bund futures fell to their lowest level in nearly a month, though Italian, Spanish and French bonds benefited from a slight rebound in riskier assets as European shares gained more than 1 percent.

Belgian bond yields continued to unnerve investors, rising further as the country -- without a formal government since elections in June 2010 -- struggles to agree on a deficit-slashing budget for next year.

While perceived riskier currencies were performing better on Thursday, market players said the price action should be viewed as a corrective rebound rather than turnaround in sentiment.

The euro was at 103.06 yen, having earlier hit a seven-week low of 102.92 yen, opening the way for a test of the decade-low of 100.77 yen hit in early October.

The euro's recovery helped other riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar AUD-D4 up 0.8 percent at $0.9764, having slid to a seven-week low of $0.9664 on Wednesday on concerns about a deteriorating global growth outlook.

The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 77.06 yen , with its rise to a near two-week high on Wednesday, when Tokyo was on holiday, luring Japanese exporters to sell. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer)