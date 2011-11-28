* Euro bounces on short-covering, stops cited above $1.3420
* Some hopes of action ahead of Ecofin meeting, EU summit
* But investors wary, focus on debt auctions
* IMF says no talk with Italy on financing
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 28 The euro rebounded from a
7-week low on Monday on hopes of progress on its sovereign debt
crisis ahead of a European Union summit next week, although
investors remained sceptical that decisive action to resolve the
turmoil will be swift in coming.
Later-denied reports about IMF funding for Italy initially
encouraged investors to unwind bearish positions in the single
currency, though there was little faith that would lead to more
substantial gains.
Analysts said any further rallies would likely to be sold
into.
"It has become relatively commonplace in recent months for
the euro to do well in the days leading up to an important
meeting on the hope that something tangible will emerge," said
Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.
The euro was up 1 percent at $1.3367, having hit a
high of $1.3399. Traders said buying by leveraged investors
helped trigger stop loss orders through $1.3355 and $1.3370.
More stops were cited above $1.3420.
FXPro's Derks added that hefty short positions in the euro
had been built up towards the end of last week which were now
being unwound, encouraged by thin trading conditions and
investors adjusting positions ahead of month-end.
Currency speculators increased their bearish bets against
the euro in the latest week to Nov. 15. Steady selling
drove the currency down 7 percent from a high of $1.4248 reached
on Oct. 27 to a trough near $1.3213 on Friday.
Ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Tuesday
and a Dec. 9 EU summit, officials said Germany and France were
exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid
fiscal integration among euro zone countries.
Market participants took some encouragement from an
unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa that 600 billion
euros could be made available to Italy, lifting European shares
, even though this was denied by an IMF spokesperson.
A German media report also said Germany was considering
issuing joint bonds along with other triple-A rated countries,
though Berlin's finance ministry also denied this.
FOCUS ON AUCTIONS
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley told clients to be wary
of shorting the euro in the near-term but maintained their
medium term bearish view. Other analysts pointed to the risk
from debt auctions later this week that follow high profile
disappointments at some recent sales.
Belgium had to pay a much higher price to issue 10-year debt
on Tuesday. Sales to follow by Italy, France and
Spain all have the potential to highlight the severity of the
funding problems facing many euro zone countries.
"The euro looks very vulnerable in a week where there is an
awful amount of (debt) supply from euro zone countries. Trade
will be directional and will be based on how the response is to
these auctions," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at
Rabobank.
Italian 10-year spreads over German bunds narrowed on Monday
with dealers citing support from the European Central Bank, but
overall sentiment towards euro zone assets remains bearish with
investors seeking a comprehensive and quick solution from
policymakers to contain the debt damage.
The latest bounce in the euro saw the dollar index
fall 1 percent to 78.763, retreating from a two-month peak of
79.702 set Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 77.76 yen
while it lost around 1 percent against the Swiss franc to trade
at 0.9215 francs.
Commodity currencies outperformed the euro, with the
Australian dollar jumping more than 2 percent on the day to
$0.9922, having hit a one-week high of $0.9955. The New
Zealand dollar was also up 2 percent at $0.7543.
