(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
* Euro climbs after Italy auction, boosted by short covering
* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable
* Finance ministers meeting in Brussels has scope to
disappoint
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 29 The euro rose sharply
against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by relief among investors
that Italy managed to sell government bonds to the market even
though it was forced to pay record high auction yields.
Traders said speculation of good demand at the auction
started to drive the euro higher ahead of the results, while
buying by hedge funds also drove the single currency higher.
The euro was last up 0.6 percent on the day at
$1.3391. It hit a session high of $1.3442 after breaking through
reported stop loss orders at $1.34 and $1.3415. Traders cited
further stops building around $1.3450-60.
Italy sold 7.5 billion euros of three- and 10-year
government bonds, close to the upper end of its target range.
Analysts said that although the yield on new three-year
Italian government bonds soared to almost 8 percent, a level
seen as unsustainable in the long-term, some market players had
been concerned Italy would struggle to shift the bonds at all
after weak demand at a German auction last week.
"Market expectations (of the auction) were very low. The
market is very short euros going into month-end so I am not
surprised by the move," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist
at Deutsche Bank.
"The bounce has not been that big so far, so we might see a
bit more short-covering. But I am still bearish on euro/dollar
because I think the euro zone situation is still clearly very
serious."
Deutsche Bank expect liquidity to deteriorate into year end
and forecast the euro to be around $1.25 by the middle of 2012.
The rally helped the single currency consolidate the
previous day's gains, when the euro rose on cautious optimism
European policymakers could make progress in tackling the debt
crisis this week.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Tuesday to approve
detailed arrangements for scaling up the EFSF rescue fund to
help prevent contagion in bond markets. They are also expected
to release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.
Germany and France reportedly aim to outline proposals for a
fiscal union before a European Union summit on Dec. 9, which a
growing number of investors see as perhaps the last chance to
avert a breakdown of the single currency area.
But strategists warned that the euro remained vulnerable to
renewed selling unless investors see concrete action, given they
have been disappointed by policymakers in the past.
Some traders said markets were simply looking for an excuse
to cut bearish positions on the euro and commodity currencies,
after going short risk last week.
"Finance ministers will meet in Brussels, but the net result
could be quite disappointing so we see further pressure on the
euro," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
The euro showed little reaction to a report on French
newspaper La Tribune's website saying Standard & Poor's could
change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative
within the next 10 days.
There was also little reaction to news that Fitch had cut
the United States' credit outlook to negative, although it
expected no move on the actual rating until late 2013.
RISKIER CURRENCIES RALLY
Perceived riskier currencies rallied in line with the euro
and equities following the Italian auction. The Australian
dollar climbed nearly 2 percent to a session high of
US$1.0078, with some resistance seen around the 21- and 55-day
moving averages around US$1.0096-8.
Amid broad dollar selling, the greenback reversed earlier
gains against the yen to fall 0.3 percent to 77.69 yen,
while the euro managed to extend gains versus the Japanese
currency, last trading up 0.4 percent at 104.21 yen.
The dollar index fell 0.8 percent to 78.657.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
shows currency speculators raised their bets in favour of the
U.S. dollar to the highest level in five weeks in the week ended
Nov. 22.
The same data also showed speculators increased their bets
against the euro from a week earlier, suggesting that
short-covering may lend the euro support.