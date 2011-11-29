(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
* Euro climbs after Italy auction, but trims gains on ECB
operation
* ECB failure to attract bank deposits raises speculation of
QE
* Analysts warn debt crisis still acute, euro vulnerable
By Naomi Tajitsu and Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 29 The euro rose against the
dollar on Tuesday, boosted by relief among investors that Italy
managed to sell government bonds to the market even though it
was forced to pay record high auction yields.
It trimmed gains after the European Central Bank failed to
attract enough deposits from banks required to offset its
purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone countries as a
continuation of such a shortfall would in effect be a form of
quantitative easing.
Traders were also sceptical of the euro's earlier gains as
while the auction showed Rome remains able to borrow from the
market, its funding problems are far from being solved as the
euro zone debt crisis deepens.
Italy managed to sell 7.5 billion euros in three- and
10-year government bonds, although it was forced to pay a yield
of nearly 8 percent to borrow through 2014, a level seen driving
its financing costs to unaffordable levels in the longer term.
Despite such a dangerous borrowing situation, analysts said
the euro had rallied on relief Rome was able to sell the bonds
at all. Some investors had been concerned about a lack of buyers
after weak demand at a German auction last week.
"Market expectations (of the auction) were very low. The
market is very short euros going into month-end so I am not
surprised by the move," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist
at Deutsche Bank.
"But I am still bearish on euro/dollar because I think the
euro zone situation is still clearly very serious."
The euro rose nearly 1 percent on the day to a
session high of $1.3442 after hedge funds initially drove the
single currency higher, prompting broad buying.
But the single currency relinquished much of its gains after
the ECB attracted 194 billion in euros in seven-day bank
deposits, falling short of the 203 billion needed to offset its
bond purchases. Market participants said the shortfall was the
first since May.
Investors took this to mean the central bank had effectively
initiated a round of quantitative easing as it appeared the
central bank had increased the amount of euros in the market,
which would cut demand for the currency.
But analysts argued that this imbalance must occur on a
continued basis to be considered monetary easing.
"If we see a chain of shortfalls, or if that shortfall
grows, it would be de facto quantitative easing," said Adam
Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
"But it's not QE based on this one event."
MORE EURO RISKS
Investors were wary of holding too many euros before
European policymakers are expected to approve details for
scaling up the EFSF rescue fund later in the day. Policymakers
are also expected to release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.
Strategists warned that the euro remained vulnerable to
selling unless investors see concrete action, given they have
been disappointed by officials in the past.
Germany and France reportedly aim to outline proposals for a
fiscal union before a European Union summit on Dec. 9, which a
growing number of investors see as perhaps the last chance to
avert a breakdown of the single currency area.
The euro showed little reaction to a report on French
newspaper La Tribune's website saying Standard & Poor's could
change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to negative
within the next 10 days.
There was also little reaction to news that Fitch had cut
the United States' credit outlook to negative, although it
expected no move on the actual rating until late 2013.
Perceived riskier currencies rallied on higher equities and
the Italian auction results.
The Australian dollar climbed nearly 2 percent to
US$1.0078, before pulling back to US$1.0011 after it was unable
to break above technical resistance seen around the 21- and
55-day moving averages around US$1.0096-8.
The dollar fell broadly, falling 0.4 percent versus a
currency basket, as earlier gains in the euro had dragged most
other major currencies higher against the safe-haven U.S.
currency.
Against the yen, it slipped 0.2 percent to 77.77 yen.