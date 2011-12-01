* Euro stabilises after rallying on c.bank liquidity steps
* Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain
* Markets await auctions of Spanish and French debt
* ECB's Draghi says downside risks to economy have increased
(Updates prices)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 1 The euro steadied on
Thursday, pulling back from highs hit the previous day after
joint action by major central banks to ease dollar funding
strains buoyed riskier assets but still left the euro zone debt
crisis unresolved.
Debt auctions in Spain and France are likely to be a
reminder of the huge funding problems facing many euro zone
countries, with borrowing costs at Spain's debt sale set to be
among the highest it has faced since 1997.
Analysts say the auction could well go like Italy's sale of
three and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, which drew reasonable demand
but saw yields leap to levels deemed unsustainable for public
finances.
The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3431,
weighed down after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said downside risks to the economic outlook have increased and
that the bank's temporary measures are only limited.
The euro stayed below Wednesday's one-week high of $1.3533,
when it jumped after central banks of the United States, euro
zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland cut the cost of
dollar loans to the banking system.
Traders said a break above $1.3533 could see the euro
benefit from short covering, taking it towards the Nov. 18 high
of $1.3614. If it fails to retest Wednesday's high, however, the
rally is likely to peter out.
"There are such huge short euro/dollar positions that if the
markets are able to penetrate resistance levels then the euro
might succeed in breaking higher," said Jan Bylov, chief
currency analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"But that is the best we can hope for because the action
from the central banks will not solve Europe's problems. If
euro/dollar does not accelerate today the rally will just fade
away".
Currency speculators increased their net short position in
the euro to 85,068 contracts in the week ended Nov. 22, the
biggest net short position in the euro since June 2010, pointing
to the potential for some short-covering in the euro.
"There could be a little more short-covering in the euro
ahead of the year-end, but that may be all," said Masahide Sato,
vice president at Mizuho Corporate Bank's forex division in
Tokyo.
"The market still hasn't been shown any convincing steps
aimed at solving the (euro zone's) debt problems".
AWAITING EU SUMMIT
After dipping to a seven-week low last Friday, the euro has
had some reprieve this week on short-covering, helped by signs
that Germany and France are pushing for more rapid, deeper
fiscal integration among euro zone countries.
Key for the euro's outlook will be whether European leaders
are able to agree on credible action to tackle the debt crisis
at a European Union summit on Dec 9.
The Polish EU presidency said on Wednesday that EU finance
ministers expect the ECB to step in forcefully to calm bond
markets if EU leaders agree to move towards fiscal union at next
week's summit.
Growth-linked commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar slipped after receiving a substantial boost from the
joint central bank action and as China cut reserve requirements
for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.
The Australian dollar was down 1.1 percent on the
day at $1.0160, having jumped about 2.7 percent on Wednesday to
a high of $1.0335.
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 78.240,
recovering from a low of 77.923 hit on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)