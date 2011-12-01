* Euro lifted by good demand at Spain auction
* Short-covering may lift euro, but debt worries remain
* ECB's Draghi says downside risks to economy have increased
* Euro gains seen limited ahead of Dec. 9 summit
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 1 The euro rose against the
dollar on Thursday, encouraged by solid demand at a Spanish debt
auction, although gains were expected to be limited ahead of
next week's summit of European Union leaders.
Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of three bonds at the top of
the targeted range, sparking relief among investors, although
its cost of borrowing was the highest in 14 years and at levels
seen as unsustainable for public finances. France also found
demand for its sale of 4.35 billion euros of debt in several
maturities.
The euro was up 0.35 percent at $1.3485, nearing
Wednesday's one-week high of $1.3533, hit after central banks of
the United States, euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland cut the cost of dollar loans to the banking system.
The euro also rose to a two-week high against the yen
, but analysts were not convinced the common currency
had much scope for further rallies. Although investors cheered
Wednesday's joint central bank action they are worried that the
euro zone debt crisis remains unresolved, with little time for
politicians to find a solution.
A break above $1.3533 could see the euro rise towards its
Nov. 18 high of $1.3614. If it fails to retest Wednesday's high,
however, the rally may peter out, while traders said the
currency may be influenced by a reportedly large options expiry
at $1.3500 later in the day.
"The auction went well, adding support to the euro and
adding to yesterday's short-covering rally," said Stephen Gallo,
head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.
"The scope for gains is limited and I can't see many buyers
above $1.3500 before the December 9 summit," he said, adding the
$1.3500 to $1.3530 area could be a good entry level to put on
modest short positions.
The euro has had some reprieve this week as investors have
unwound hefty short positions in the euro, helped by signs that
Germany and France are pushing for more rapid fiscal integration
among euro zone countries.
Currency speculators increased their net short position in
the euro to 85,068 contracts in the week ended Nov. 22, the
biggest such net short position since June 2010 and pointing to
the potential for some short-covering in the currency.
"There are such huge short euro/dollar positions that if the
markets are able to penetrate resistance levels then the euro
might succeed in breaking higher," said Jan Bylov, chief
currency analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"But that is the best we can hope for because the action
from the central banks will not solve Europe's problems."
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi highlighted the
euro zone's fragile outlook, saying downside risks to the
economy have increased and that the bank's temporary measures
are only limited.
AWAITING EU SUMMIT
That reinforced a market view that the ECB could cut
interest rates and extend its liquidity measures when it meets
to decide on monetary policy next week.
"Next week we will have the ECB staff forecasts and we will
surely get a substantial downgrade to growth and inflation
forecasts," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets.
"All of which will lead to expectations of a rate cut by the
ECB and extention of non-standard measures. The markets will be
very frustrated if they dont get that next week."
More important for markets will be whether European leaders
are able to agree on a comprehensive solution to tackle the debt
crisis at a European Union summit on Dec. 9.
"Expectations are crystalising that the summit will be make
or break time for the euro zone," Schneider FX's Gallo said.
Growth-linked commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar slipped after China's official purchasing managers' index
(PMI) showed factory activity shrank in November for the first
time in nearly three years and growing expectations of another
rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent on the
day at $1.0237, having jumped about 2.7 percent on Wednesday to
a high of $1.0335.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.25 percent at
78.179, though off a low of 77.923 hit on Wednesday.
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine
Evans)