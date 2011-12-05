* EU summit a key event this week, ECB policy meeting also
due
* Investors encouraged as Italy announces austerity measures
* Market looks to Sarkozy-Merkel meet as litmus for Friday
summit
* ECB rate cut on Thursday could be positive for the euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 5 The euro rose on Monday
after Italy unveiled austerity measures and on hopes that
European Union leaders will come up with a credible plan to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a summit later this week.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, under pressure to align their positions on
centralising control of euro zone budgets, meet in Paris on
Monday to outline proposals to put to the Dec. 9 summit.
Analysts and traders said the euro may gain as investors
take profits on hefty short euro positions before the summit,
though it will stay vulnerable to renewed bouts of selling if
there are suggestions leaders are struggling to reach agreement.
"The market wants to see some kind of concrete agreement
before investors are prepared to liquidate short positions,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"I see the euro trading sideways for now. We may need to see
negative news that there won't be any fresh agreement for it to
test last week's lows."
The euro was up 0.3 percent versus the dollar at
$1.3440, holding above last week's low around $1.3259 and the
Nov. 25 low of $1.3213, having touched a high around $1.3460.
Traders cited offers around $1.3480 ahead of stop loss orders
placed around $1.3500.
Showing just how pessimistic speculators have become on the
euro, data from a U.S. financial watchdog on Friday showed
speculators on the Chicago futures exchange had their largest
net short position in 18 months last week.
The poor state of the euro zone's economy was underlined by
business surveys suggesting there will be a steep economic
contraction in the current quarter.
However, market players took encouragement as Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti unveiled a 30 billion euro package of
austerity measures on Sunday.
Many are hopeful the EU will have taken a step towards
fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor
coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area. But
that outcome is far from certain given the difficulties in
securing agreement from so many countries.
ECB AHEAD
Also firmly in focus this week is a European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday, which is expected to result in a cut
in interest rates and fresh liquidity measures for banks, if not
more sovereign bond buying.
Although a rate cut would normally be negative for the euro,
analysts expect the single currency would come under selling
pressure if the ECB fails to take action to help the economy and
temper the debt crisis.
"Paradoxically, if the ECB fails to cut interest rates from
1.25 percent, the euro is likely to slide sharply as investors
will feel the central bank is gravely underestimating the crisis
it faces," Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of FX strategy at UBS said
in a note to clients.
A Reuters survey of 73 analysts showed a 40 percent chance
that the ECB will in the next six months start purchasing
government bonds from struggling euro zone economies using
freshly created money, which European policymakers have so far
resisted.
"If the ECB continues to take a very hard line then
euro/dollar would go lower," said RBS currency strategist Paul
Robson.
Risk sensitive commodity currencies drew some comfort from
Friday's data showing the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 2-1/2
year low in November, extending a string of better-than-expected
U.S. data.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at
$1.0238, while the dollar index, which measures the
performance of the U.S. unit against a basket of currencies, was
down 0.2 percent at 78.469.
A Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting was awaited
on Tuesday, where analysts see a good chance it will cut rates
for the second month in a row.
(Editing by Anna Willard)