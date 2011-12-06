* Euro eases after S&P warns of ratings cuts
* Piles more pressure on EU leaders to resolve debt crisis
* Swiss franc falls broadly after inflation data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 6 The euro eased on Tuesday,
hurt by Standard & Poor's warning that it may carry out a credit
downgrade of euro zone countries en masse if their leaders fail
to move decisively on solving the region's debt woes at a summit
this week.
Given most investors are already running bearish positions
on the euro, however, the risk of a sharp sell-off in the single
currency was limited.
The unprecedented warning to downgrade 15 countries
including top-rated heavyweights such as Germany and France came
as France and Germany announced an initiative, to be discussed
at the Friday summit, to impose budget discipline across the
euro zone through treaty changes.
Analysts say the credit warning has put EU leaders under
additional pressure to produce quick results to stabilise
markets and regain confidence.
If core euro zone nations are downgraded, the European
rescue fund will find it tough to attract investor interest in
its bond offerings, they say.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3375 with stops
cited below $1.3330. Trendline support from its Nov. 25 low of
$1.3210 lies at around $1.3330 and a break below that level
could see the euro test the recent November trough.
"S&P has told us what we already knew," said Sebastien Galy,
FX strategist at Societe Generale. "Most investors are anyways
bearish on the euro. Nevertheless, these are good levels for
investors to initiate fresh short positions."
The euro rose against the Swiss franc after data
showed growing risk of deflation in Switzerland and adding to
speculation the Swiss National Bank could intervene and raise
the floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair from 1.20 francs.
The single currency hit a high of 1.24087 francs
on trading platform EBS, while the dollar rose around 1 percent
to a high of 0.92990.
The euro received some support on Monday on growing
expectations of an agreement at the EU summit this week, along
with deficit-reduction steps by debt-laden countries. That is
expected to pave the way for the ECB to move more aggressively
to calm the turbulent euro zone bond market.
The bank has so far been reluctant to buy up bonds of
heavily indebted states, concerned this would take the pressure
off them to sort out their finances, but signalled it may change
its stance, depending on what EU policymakers come up with.
Still, any bounce is likely to be limited to short-covering,
and levels around $1.3550 should see gains capped. Traders said
positioning is also likely to be light, heading into a ECB rate
decision on Thursday.
AUSSIE DOWN AFTER RATE CUT
Risk currencies came under further pressure after the
Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points and left
the door open for further easing, sending the Australian dollar
down to $1.0156, from a peak of $1.0305 hit overnight.
Traders cited stops below $1.0150.
"It's a good decision and it recognises the slowdown in the
global economy has developed some further momentum, particularly
in our region," said Paul Brennan, head of market economics at
Citi at Sydney.
Against the yen, the Aussie fell nearly 0.8 percent to
79.20 yen.
With the euro's downside limited, the dollar index
did not make much headway. It rose 0.2 percent to 78.706.
Against the yen, the greenback was flat at 77.76, but, as
during the last couple of sessions, struggled to break above the
78.00 yen barrier.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)