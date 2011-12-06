(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Euro hits session high after German industry orders data
* S&P warning piles pressure on EU leaders to resolve crisis
* Swiss franc falls broadly after inflation data
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 6 The euro moved higher on
Tuesday after a surprise jump in German industrial orders,
although sentiment towards the single currency was fragile
following Standard & Poor's warning of the potential for a mass
downgrade of euro zone countries.
Cautious optimism that policymakers would be able to stitch
together a deal to resolve the currency bloc's debt crisis at an
EU summit on Friday, also helped support the euro.
With most investors running previously-established bearish
positions on the euro, chances of a bounce were strong given the
temptation for many to book profits ahead of the summit. Stock
futures also rose, while Italian 10-year bond yields fell back
under 6 percent.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3398, recovering
from a session low of $1.3333. It hit a session high of $1.3428,
triggering stops above $1.3405, after German industrial orders
for October posted their strongest rise since March 2010.
Traders expected offers between $1.3430-50 to cap gains and
market players said the data did not change the overall view
that the euro zone economy was heading for a contraction.
"The German economy is clearly outperforming the rest of the
euro zone but in the short-term we see the euro zone heading for
recession next year," said Geoffrey Yu, FX strategist at UBS.
S&P's unprecedented warning to downgrade 15 countries
including triple-A rated heavyweights Germany and France came as
policymakers announced an initiative, to be discussed at the
summit, to impose budget discipline across the euro zone through
treaty changes.
UBS's Yu said market players were reluctant to buy the
single currency in anticipation of progress at the summit, given
policymakers' history of disappointing investors hoping for
decisive action.
"I don't think people are really positioning for a positive
surprise and will be wary of any new negative shocks. If they
(policymakers) satisfy the minimum we will not see a sell-off
but that does not mean people will buy the euro," he said.
ECB RATE DECISION EYED
Any rise in the euro is likely to be limited to
short-covering, and traders said positioning is also likely to
be light heading into a European Central Bank rate decision on
Thursday.
"There is a low tolerance level for investors to build
positions especially with an ECB meeting coming up and then the
year-end plays," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank.
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates and throw
more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the
euro zone's debt crisis. A deeper-than-expected cut could give
the euro and other riskier currencies a brief lift, analysts
said.
The euro rose against the Swiss franc after data showed a
growing risk of deflation in Switzerland and added to
speculation the Swiss National Bank could intervene and raise
the floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair from 1.20 francs.
The single currency hit a three week high of
1.2419 francs on trading platform EBS, while the dollar rose
around 1 percent to a high of 0.92990.
Despite the German industrial orders data lifting the euro,
other perceived riskier currencies were softer on Tuesday with
overall risk sentiment hurt by the S&P threat.
The Australian dollar was under further pressure after the
Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points and left
the door open for further easing. The Aussie fell to a
low of US$1.0156, before paring losses to US$1.0227.
The dollar index was flat on the day at 78.61. Against the
yen, the greenback was steady at 77.70 yen, struggling to
break above the 78.00 yen barrier.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)