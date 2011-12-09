* Euro climbs broadly on China fund report, muted reaction
to EU summit
* Tougher EZ budget rules seen unlikely to solve debt crisis
soon
* Focus on ratings agency response after ECB reluctance to
step up bond buys
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 9 The euro rose on Friday on
speculation that a new Chinese investment vehicle could provide
much-needed funding to heavily indebted euro zone countries but
it was still vulnerable while a resounding solution to the
bloc's debt crisis remained elusive.
The single currency hit a session high of $1.3434, up 0.6
percent on the day, after Reuters on Friday reported that
China's central bank plans to create a $300 billion vehicle to
manage investment funds in the United States and Europe.
"The move higher is due to real money buying (in the euro)
on the back of the China report," said Sebastien Galy, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
"It suggests it will make funding conditions easier for
struggling euro zone countries."
Sources told Reuters the vehicle was planned well before the
start of Europe's debt crisis and is aimed at improving returns
on China's foreign exchange reserves.
In earlier trade, the euro had shown little reaction to an
agreement by European leaders for tougher enforcement of euro
zone budget rules, which did little to change investors' view
that there would be no quick-fix solution to the euro zone debt
crisis.
While some progress has been made to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis, analysts argued it was unlikely European leaders
had done enough to convince the European Central Bank to
significantly raise the amount of bonds it buys from heavily
indebted countries to stabilise their bond markets.
ECB President Mario Draghi welcomed the fiscal pact on
Friday, but market participants noted that he offered few hints
to the market that he would step up central bank bond buying
after the ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
The ECB has capped the maximum purchase of euro zone
sovereign bonds at 20 billion euros a week for now and is not
considering bigger action in response to the EU summit, ECB
sources said on Friday.
"The summit outcome, along with the ECB press conference
yesterday, make it more likely than not that S&P will carry out
its threat to downgrade most of EZ member states in the coming
days," said Adam Cole, global head of fx strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
Rating agency S&P on Monday placed its long-term sovereign
ratings on 15 euro zone countries on CreditWatch negative, which
normally means a chance of downgrade within three months.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3405 while
it also traded 0.4 percent higher at 104.11 yen, recovering from
an earlier fall to 103.15 yen.
Gains in the single currency weighed on the dollar, pushing
it nearly half a percent lower against a currency basket to
78.507.
Stocks rallied on the Beijing news, while currencies
perceived to be higher risk trimmed earlier losses, suggesting
an improvement in risk demand. The Australian dollar
traded at US$1.0175, recovering from the day's low of $1.0048.
DOWNWARD RISKS
While EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro
zone early on Friday, they failed to secure changes to the
union's treaty covering all 27 member states, meaning a deal
will only include the euro zone's 17 members, along with any
others who wish to join.
Investors were also pessimistic about plans to lend an
additional 200 billion euros to the IMF to help bail out weak
countries, on the view that it would not be enough funding power
to shield larger countries in trouble.
"The market is looking for a quick solution which is
impossible ... Countries are reducing their deficits, which is
negative for growth in the midterm, and this process will take
time," said Marcus Hettinger, global head of currency research
at Credit Suisse in Zurich.
But he said the euro's sluggish performance also reflected
the loss of its interest rate advantage against other
currencies, after the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1
percent on Thursday.
