(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
* Euro zone service sector PMI eases recession fears
* Euro rises to near 3-week high versus dollar, 4-week high
versus yen
* Negotiations over Greek debt stall but hope for deal still
alive
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 24 The euro hit a near
three-week peak in volatile trade versus the dollar on Tuesday
as a survey of the euro zone service sector topped forecasts and
eased fears of a recession, though markets were edgy as talks to
avert a messy Greek default stalled.
Surveys showed the euro zone may yet escape recession thanks
to a surprise upturn in the service sector which offset ongoing
contraction in manufacturing this month, briefly pushing the
euro to the day's highs.
"Germany's recent ZEW survey was better than expected and
now its PMI is also better which is lifting the overall PMI
survey for the euro zone," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
"The market has been positioned for a downturn in Germany
and maybe it has got too pessimistic on that front for now," she
added.
The common currency rose to its highest in nearly
three-weeks versus the dollar of $1.3063 on trading platform
EBS, before falling back to $1.3010, down 0.1 percent for the
day. Traders cited strong hedge fund selling putting pressure on
the euro.
Uncertainty over Greece's ability to avert a chaotic default
were making for increased volatility after euro zone finance
ministers sent back a Greek debt swap offer, saying the coupon
demanded by bondholders was too high.
Private creditors say a 4.0 percent coupon is the least they
can accept if they are going to write down the nominal value of
the debt they hold by a half.
But hopes for a compromise deal were still alive and keeping
the euro afloat.
"I think a deal will eventually be reached on Greece and for
euro/dollar this has largely been priced in," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Short positioning hasn't been taken away in the euro and I
wouldn't want to discount a further rally from here but in the
medium term our core view remains for euro/dollar to fall back
to $1.17 by mid-year," she added.
IMM speculative positioning data shows an extreme short
position in the euro, which leaves it vulnerable to pullbacks,
but market participants were sceptical over the sustainability
of any rallies.
The euro was undermined by suggestions that Portugal, seen
as the second most risky country in the euro zone, could be the
next potential default candidate after Greece.
Further dousing optimism, Germany denied a report that it
was ready to boost the combined firepower of the euro zone's
rescue funds to 750 billion euros ($979 billion).
The euro was still well above its 17-month EBS low of
$1.2624 hit on Jan. 13, leading some to wonder if it might have
bottomed for now.
Resistance was at 1.3077/1.3100, the Jan. 3 EBS high and a
38.2 percent retracement of the November-January slump. But a
break above the October EBS low of $1.3145 was still needed to
turn the technical picture positive, traders said.
BOJ ON HOLD
Against the yen, the euro hit a near four-week high of
100.84, moving further away from an 11-year EBS low
of 97.04 marked on Jan. 16. Traders cited Japanese importer
demand triggering stop-losses around 100.50.
The dollar rose to a near four-week high of 77.375 yen
in a move which traders said was largely driven by
euro/yen demand. Reaction was muted to the Bank of Japan's
widely expected decision to hold policy steady at its regular
meeting, as well as cut its economic forecasts.
The dollar held above a three-week low of 79.602 hit on
Monday to stand at 79.914. Support lies at 79.52, around the
Jan. 3 low and the 55-day moving average around 79.57.
Waning risk appetite pressured commodity currencies, with
the Australian dollar slipping 0.7 percent to $1.0456,
off a 12-week peak of $1.0574 set overnight.
Investors also awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve
policy meeting that starts later on Tuesday.
While no policy change is expected, the Fed will likely show
that its policymakers do not expect to start hiking interest
rates again until the first half of 2014, more than five years
after chopping them to near zero.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)