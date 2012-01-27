(Recasts, adds details, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)
* USD/JPY dips on month-end exporter selling
* Euro consolidates, wary of contagion risks
* Aussie, NZD near 3-month peaks vs USD
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 27 The yen was on track to
post its biggest daily gain in a month against the dollar on
Friday, recouping most losses made earlier this week as hedge
funds bought the currency, while the euro consolidated awaiting
a breakthrough in Greek debt talks.
Athens is locked in talks with its private creditors to
restructure its debt and needs a deal quickly to avert an unruly
default when a major bond redemption comes due in March.
Greece's creditors are demanding the European Central Bank
contribute to a deal to put the country's finances back on
track. Many investors are cautious about adding euros to their
portfolios on worries Portugal may follow Greece and seek
another bailout.
Yields on Portuguese government bonds extended their recent
rise to set fresh euro-era highs on Friday. This kept
the euro pinned down below five-week lows struck against the
dollar on Thursday. It was last trading flat on the day at
$1.3098, with traders citing bids at $1.3070 and $1.3050.
"Investors seem to have grown used to Greek debt swap talks
dragging on," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at
RBS. "What the real risk for the euro is contagion from a
disorderly Greek default and whether Portugal needs another
bailout."
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.4 percent at 100.93 yen
, with the Japanese currency outperforming broadly.
The dollar sank as low as 76.895 yen on EBS and came
close to a support at a trendline off its Oct. 31 low at 76.70
yen. Traders said Japanese corporates sold the dollar which had
been drifting lower after hitting a two-month high this week.
This prompted hedge funds to follow suit, pushing the
greenback through support at its 100-day moving average of 77.20
yen.
The dollar hit a two-month high of 78.29 yen on Wednesday
after Japan reported its first annual trade deficit since 1980,
but the rally stalled right below resistance at its 200-day
moving average.
Dudani of RBS said with interest rate differentials moving
in favour of the yen after the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep
rates low for longer than previously suggested, the dollar was
likely to stay subdued against the Japanese currency.
CARRY TRADES
But analysts said the dollar was unlikely to stay under
pressure against the euro after some of the extreme bearish
positions against the common currency had been pared.
"We may see one more round of selling in the dollar, but I
think everyone knows that the unresolved problems in Europe will
come to the fore sooner or later, so the dollar will likely stay
supported longer-term," said Sumino Kamei, a senior currency
analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Still, the Fed's decision encouraged the use of the dollar
in carry trades and sparked big gains for commodities like gold
and copper.
The greenback has been on the back foot after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's pledged to keep rates near zero for the next
three years. The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at
79.316, not far from a six-week low of 79.067.
That pledge to keep rates ultra low and expectations that
the European Central Bank will inject large amount of funds next
month also supported commodity currencies, with the Australian
and New Zealand dollars hovering near three-month highs.
The kiwi has been a clear outperformer this year
with a gain of 5.8 percent, while the Aussie has added
more than 4 percent.
The United States will release GDP numbers for the fourth
quarter and forecasts are for 3 percent growth from a year
earlier. That would be a sharp acceleration from the 1.8 percent
rate in the prior three months and the quickest pace since the
second quarter of 2010.
That is likely to fuel risk appetite and buying of
higher-yielding currencies.
