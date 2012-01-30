(Changes dateline, adds comment, detail, previous TOKYO)
* Euro backs away from 6-week high versus dollar
* Greece nears deal on debt swap but agreement unlikely on
Monday
* EU leaders expected to sign off on permanent euro zone
rescue fund
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro retreated from
six-week highs against the dollar on Monday as a rally driven by
short-covering ran out of steam, with investors awaiting news
that Greece and its private creditors are closer to a debt swap
deal ahead of an EU summit.
An agreement to restructure private holdings of Greek debt
is unlikely to be reached in time for the summit, at which euro
zone leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent rescue fund
for the euro zone and agree on inserting a balanced budget rule
into national legislation.
Suggestions Greece should give up control of its budget
policy to European institutions sparked an angry reaction from
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, which traders said
had also weighed on sentiment.
The single currency fell 0.5 percent to $1.3157
having hit a six-week high of $1.3233 in early trade. It had
rallied almost 3 percent last week as speculators covered short
positions.
Traders reported demand at $1.3110/20, with support at
$1.3111, the euro's 55-day moving average.
"It looks like we will get a deal on Greece later in the
week but it now looks to be contingent on who will provide the
gap in Greece's finances," said Gavin Friend, currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
"I think the pullback in the euro today is because maybe the
market was expecting something on Greece today and a little bit
of optimism has faded," he said, adding he was not expecting the
EU summit to have a major market impact.
The Greek debt deal, which would cut the long-term value of
privately held bonds by just over 70 percent, is thought to be
close, raising hopes that the country at the heart of the euro
zone debt crisis can avoid a messy default.
The talks had run into trouble over the coupon rate and
whether the ECB and other public creditors must also take losses
on their holdings.
Reflecting negative sentiment towards the euro, data last
Friday showed currency speculators boosted their net euro short
positions to a record high for the fifth consecutive week in the
week ended Jan. 24.
"Euro short positions are still very large and prone to be
squeezed," said Friend.
Technical analysts highlighted resistance around $1.3244,
the 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's October to January
decline.
"Unless and until the obstacles to the second Greek bailout
can be cleared, EURUSD should be capped by the $1.3244 key
retracement resistance," said strategists at BNP Paribas in a
note.
An Italian auction of five and 10-year bonds will also be
closely watched for evidence that a recent string of relatively
successful euro zone issuance can continue, keeping bond yields
below from levels perceived to be unsustainable.
The euro bought 100.90 yen, up from Friday's low of
100.60 and well above a recent 11-year low of 97.04.
The Australian dollar moved further away from three-month
peaks hit in the wake of the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates
low, after ratings agency Fitch put major Australian banks on a
negative ratings watch.
The Aussie was down 0.9 percent on the day at $1.0561
with traders citing selling by leveraged players.
A drop in riskier assets helped the dollar index
bounce 0.3 percent to 79.155, compared with a 6-week low of
78.772 set on Friday.
On the yen, the dollar stood at 76.69 yen, steadying
after two sessions of steep declines. The greenback had come
under pressure last week after the Fed signalled it would not
hike rates until at least late 2014 and kept the door open to
additional stimulus.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski; Editing by Catherine
Evans)