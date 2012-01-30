(Recasts, adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
* Euro backs away from 6-week high versus dollar
* Euro falls to four-month low vs safe-have Swiss franc
* Greece nears deal on debt swap but agreement unlikely on
Monday
* EU leaders expected to sign off on permanent euro zone
rescue fund
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro retreated from
six-week highs against the dollar and fell to a four-month low
versus the safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday as tense talks on a
Greek debt swap deal dragged on, with a EU summit unlikely to
offer much succour.
The lack of a breakthrough in Greek debt talks saw yield
spreads between German Bunds and euro zone peripheral debt
widen, adding to downward pressure on the euro. An auction of
Italian government bonds went off smoothly, but did little to
calm jitters.
Athens is unlikely to reach an agreement to restructure
private sector holdings of its debt in time for the summit, at
which euro zone leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent
rescue fund for the bloc and agree on inserting a balanced
budget rule into national legislation.
Suggestions Greece should give up control of its budget
policy to European institutions drew an angry reaction from
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, which traders said
weighed on sentiment.
The single currency fell 0.9 percent on the day to $1.3110
having hit a six-week high of $1.3233 in early trade. It
gained around 2.7 percent last week as speculators covered short
positions. Traders said demand lay near the euro's 55-day moving
average at $1.3111.
"It looks like we will get a deal on Greece later in the
week, but it now looks to be contingent on who will provide the
gap in Greece's finances," said Gavin Friend, currency
strategist at National Australia Bank.
"I think the pullback in the euro today is because maybe the
market was expecting something on Greece today and a little bit
of optimism has faded," he said, adding he was not expecting the
EU summit to have a major market impact.
A Greek debt deal which would cut the long-term value of
privately held bonds by just over 70 percent is thought to be
close, raising hopes the country at the heart of the euro zone
debt crisis can avoid a messy default. The talks had run into
trouble over the coupon rate and whether the ECB and other
public creditors must also take losses on their holdings.
Citi strategist Valentin Marinov said apart from uncertainty
about a Greek debt deal, worries about the southern European
country's near term fiscal outlook would remain.
"In this regard, today's EU summit could fail to lastingly
appease investors' concerns," he said. "As a result, euro/dollar
can lose most of its pre-EU summit gains in coming weeks. This
will be a repetition of a pattern of pre-summit gains and
post-summit losses we have observed in the past."
The euro is on track for gains against the dollar this month
but overall sentiment is bearish as the sovereign debt crisis
rumbles on and the prospect of a euro zone recession looms. Data
last Friday showed currency speculators boosted their net euro
short positions to a record high for the fifth consecutive week
in the week ended Jan. 24.
EURO STRUGGLES VS SWISS FRANC
The euro fell to a four-month low versus the Swiss franc of
1.2050 francs on trading platform EBS, but traders
said large bids around the low were preventing a move towards
the SNB's franc cap of 1.2000.
Despite its losses, Nomura's Geoff Kendrick recommended
investors to double long positions in the euro against the Swiss
franc. He reckons the euro/Swiss franc floor at 1.20 francs is
absolutely credible and there would be no change in policy even
after SNB Chairman Phillip Hildebrand's recent resignation.
He recommended buying euros at the spot rate of 1.2060
francs with a target of 1.2450 and stop loss at 1.1990.
Against the yen, the euro fetched 100.55 yen, down
around 0.9 percent on the day.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar moved further away from
three-month peaks hit in the wake of the Fed's pledge to keep
interest rates low, after ratings agency Fitch put major
Australian banks on a negative ratings watch.
The Aussie was down 0.9 percent on the day at $1.0555
with traders citing selling by leveraged players amid a
pullback in risk appetite.
A drop in riskier assets like stocks helped the dollar index
bounce 0.5 percent to 79.285, off a six-week low of
78.772 set on Friday. The dollar stood at 76.70 yen,
steadying after two sessions of steep declines.
The dollar could take direction from U.S. personal income
and consumption data due to be released later on Monday. This
data has moved to the spotlight after the Fed's adoption of an
inflation target based on this measure.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Catherine
Evans)