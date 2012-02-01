* Dollar hits 3-mth low vs yen, sparking intervention
worries
* Greece, Portugal worries continue to weigh on euro
sentiment
* U.S. data, bond auctions in Germany, Portugal awaited
* Better German PMI lifts euro off lows, stays below key
resistance
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 1 The dollar fell to its
lowest in three months against the yen on Wednesday, sparking
concerns the Japanese authorities may step in to curb the yen's
strength, while better German data brought the euro off lows
against the U.S. currency.
The euro was expected to remain under pressure, however,
with concerns about Greece remaining even as Greek Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos said talks with private creditors
on a swap deal vital to avoid a chaotic default, were "one
formal step away".
The dollar looked poised to lose ground for a fifth straight
day, pressured by last week's pledge by the Federal Reserve to
keep interest rates near zero until late 2014 which left the
door open to more quantitative easing.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries have fallen sharply since, with
the five-year note near levels not seen since at least the
1960s. This has dented dollar/yen, which is particularly
sensitive to changes in U.S. borrowing costs.
The dollar fell to 76.06 yen on trading platform EBS,
its lowest since Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a post-World War
Two record low of 75.311 yen and prompted massive yen-selling
intervention by Japanese authorities. It was last at 76.19 yen.
"We are approaching the lows seen before the last round of
intervention so obviously there's a lot of tension. It's a very
unpleasant situation for the Japanese authorities given that
euro/yen is below 100 yen," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 99.58 yen, having
hit 99.25 yen to take it comfortably below the 100 yen mark.
Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.1 percent at
$1.3097, having hit a low of $1.3026 on EBS that took it close
to psychological support at $1.30. But traders said the euro was
helped off lows as data showed Germany's manufacturing sector
grew in January for the first time in four months.
Investors have also become worried that Portugal may follow
in Greece's footsteps and be forced to restructure its debt,
driving Portuguese yields to euro-era highs and prompting the
European Central Bank to step into the market.
"The euro's inability to push through technical resistance
around $1.3244 (the 38.2 percent retracement of its
October-January decline), disappointment from the EU summit and
concerns about Greece and Portugal are causing euro/dollar to
pull back," Nordea's Christensen said.
Traders cited selling by model funds, extending overnight
losses in which month-end selling stemming from
portfolio-rebalancing eradicated days of hard-won gains.
The sell-off has led some to suggest that the euro's recent
strength may have run its course after it gained nearly 1
percent in January, its best monthly performance since October.
Investors will watch for a German auction of 5 billion euros
worth of 10-year government bonds later, as well as a sale of
three- and six-month Portuguese treasury bills.
INTERVENTION WATCH
Many analysts believe the Fed is paving the way for another
round of quantitative easing which will encourage the use of the
dollar as a funding currency for carry trades.
The dollar's weakness against the yen has kept traders on
alert for possible Japanese intervention to stem the yen's rise.
Focus will now turn to U.S. ISM manufacturing data at 1500
GMT and key U.S. jobs data on Friday. If these come in on the
weak side this could increase the chances of more QE and weigh
further on the dollar, analysts said.
Traders cited bids at and below the 76 yen level that may
limit its fall. However, they also reported stop loss orders
below 76 yen which, if triggered, could prompt further selling.
"The Fed's decision is being slowly priced in the market,
and it seems the dollar may stay pressured around the current
levels at least until Friday's U.S. jobs data," said Koji
Fukaya, chief currency analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"We may see the dollar go another leg lower on hopes for QE3
if the U.S. jobs data comes in well below forecasts, but longer
term I think Japan's tough fiscal situation will dampen investor
demand for the yen".
However, there was some reason for optimism about the global
economy. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the
manufacturing sector expanded modestly in January, helping
equities and lifting the Australian dollar up 0.1
percent to $1.0628.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 79.354, while
markets were closely watching for any moves from the Swiss
National Bank as the euro traded near to the 1.20 franc floor in
euro/Swiss.
The euro was last at 1.2049 francs, just above
1.2025 struck on Tuesday, its lowest since the SNB set the floor
in September.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; editing by
Anna Willard)