* Dollar hits 3-mth low vs yen, sparking intervention worries

* Greece, Portugal worries continue to weigh on euro sentiment

* U.S. data, bond auctions in Germany, Portugal awaited

* Better German PMI lifts euro off lows, stays below key resistance

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 1 The dollar fell to its lowest in three months against the yen on Wednesday, sparking concerns the Japanese authorities may step in to curb the yen's strength, while better German data brought the euro off lows against the U.S. currency.

The euro was expected to remain under pressure, however, with concerns about Greece remaining even as Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said talks with private creditors on a swap deal vital to avoid a chaotic default, were "one formal step away".

The dollar looked poised to lose ground for a fifth straight day, pressured by last week's pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero until late 2014 which left the door open to more quantitative easing.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries have fallen sharply since, with the five-year note near levels not seen since at least the 1960s. This has dented dollar/yen, which is particularly sensitive to changes in U.S. borrowing costs.

The dollar fell to 76.06 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen and prompted massive yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities. It was last at 76.19 yen.

"We are approaching the lows seen before the last round of intervention so obviously there's a lot of tension. It's a very unpleasant situation for the Japanese authorities given that euro/yen is below 100 yen," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 99.58 yen, having hit 99.25 yen to take it comfortably below the 100 yen mark.

Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3097, having hit a low of $1.3026 on EBS that took it close to psychological support at $1.30. But traders said the euro was helped off lows as data showed Germany's manufacturing sector grew in January for the first time in four months.

Investors have also become worried that Portugal may follow in Greece's footsteps and be forced to restructure its debt, driving Portuguese yields to euro-era highs and prompting the European Central Bank to step into the market.

"The euro's inability to push through technical resistance around $1.3244 (the 38.2 percent retracement of its October-January decline), disappointment from the EU summit and concerns about Greece and Portugal are causing euro/dollar to pull back," Nordea's Christensen said.

Traders cited selling by model funds, extending overnight losses in which month-end selling stemming from portfolio-rebalancing eradicated days of hard-won gains.

The sell-off has led some to suggest that the euro's recent strength may have run its course after it gained nearly 1 percent in January, its best monthly performance since October.

Investors will watch for a German auction of 5 billion euros worth of 10-year government bonds later, as well as a sale of three- and six-month Portuguese treasury bills.

INTERVENTION WATCH

Many analysts believe the Fed is paving the way for another round of quantitative easing which will encourage the use of the dollar as a funding currency for carry trades.

The dollar's weakness against the yen has kept traders on alert for possible Japanese intervention to stem the yen's rise.

Focus will now turn to U.S. ISM manufacturing data at 1500 GMT and key U.S. jobs data on Friday. If these come in on the weak side this could increase the chances of more QE and weigh further on the dollar, analysts said.

Traders cited bids at and below the 76 yen level that may limit its fall. However, they also reported stop loss orders below 76 yen which, if triggered, could prompt further selling.

"The Fed's decision is being slowly priced in the market, and it seems the dollar may stay pressured around the current levels at least until Friday's U.S. jobs data," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

"We may see the dollar go another leg lower on hopes for QE3 if the U.S. jobs data comes in well below forecasts, but longer term I think Japan's tough fiscal situation will dampen investor demand for the yen".

However, there was some reason for optimism about the global economy. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the manufacturing sector expanded modestly in January, helping equities and lifting the Australian dollar up 0.1 percent to $1.0628.

The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 79.354, while markets were closely watching for any moves from the Swiss National Bank as the euro traded near to the 1.20 franc floor in euro/Swiss.

The euro was last at 1.2049 francs, just above 1.2025 struck on Tuesday, its lowest since the SNB set the floor in September. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo; editing by Anna Willard)