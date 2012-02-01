(Adds quotes, updates prices)
* Euro lifted by PMIs, Greek deal hopes
* Dollar hits 3-mth low vs yen, fuelling intervention talk
* Greece, Portugal worries still hanging over euro
* Aussie dollar at 3-month high; US data eyed
LONDON, Feb 1 Improved manufacturing data
and optimism that Greece will reach a deal with its creditors
boosted the euro on Wednesday while the yen hit a three-month
high versus the dollar, increasing speculation that Japan may
step in to halt its rise.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said talks with
private creditors on a bond swap deal that is key to the country
avoiding an unruly default were "one formal step away".
The euro was also helped by a euro zone manufacturing
purchasing managers' survey (PMI) which was revised up, with
German factories posting growth, and by decent demand at
auctions of German and Portuguese debt.
The euro was up 0.8 percent at $1.3184, off an
earlier low of $1.3026 on EBS. Traders said it extended gains
after pushing through stop loss orders at $1.3125 and $1.3150,
moving it back towards Friday's six-week high of $1.3235.
"The euro is going to benefit today from this rebound in the
PMIs ... If that is replicated by the ISM (U.S. manufacturing
data) this afternoon, that could well prolong this rebound,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
Athens must still convince international lenders it can push
through spending cuts and labour reform while concerns grow that
Portugal may follow in Greece's footsteps and be forced to
restructure its debt.
"There would be an initial positive response from a PSI
agreement ... but PSI is just one step along the way of being
able to put the Greek package into place," said Morgan Stanley's
Stannard.
Analysts said the euro would need to breach technical
resistance at $1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of its
October-January decline, for fresh upside momentum.
YEN INTERVENTION ALERT
Traders were on alert for possible Japanese intervention to
stem the rise in the yen as the dollar fell to its lowest in
three months versus the Japanese currency, particularly as the
euro was still weak around the 100 yen level.
The dollar fell to 76.027 yen on the EBS trading
platform, its lowest since Oct. 31 when it hit a post-World War
Two record low of 75.311 yen and prompted massive yen-selling
intervention by Japanese authorities.
The euro was up 0.6 percent at 100.25 yen, having
earlier dropped to 99.25.
"We are approaching the lows seen before the last round of
intervention so obviously there's a lot of tension. It's a very
unpleasant situation for the Japanese authorities," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
The dollar looked poised to lose ground for a fifth straight
day against the yen, pressured by last week's pledge by the
Federal Reserve to keep interest rates near zero until late 2014
which pushed yields on U.S. Treasuries down sharply. This has
dented dollar/yen, which is particularly sensitive to changes in
U.S. borrowing costs.
Focus will now turn to U.S. ADP employment data due later on
Wednesday as well as ISM manufacturing data ahead of non-farm
payrolls on Friday. If these come in on the weak side this could
increase the chances of more quantitative easing and weigh
further on the dollar, analysts said.
The dollar index was down 0.6 percent at 78.805,
while markets watched for any moves from the Swiss National Bank
as the euro traded near the floor it set at 1.20 Swiss francs.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index earlier showed the
manufacturing sector expanded modestly, easing concerns about
the global economy and helping lift the Australian dollar, which
hit a three-month high in the European session of $1.0715.
