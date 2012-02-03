(Changes dateline, recasts, adds quotes, previous TOKYO)

* Dollar/yen near 3-month lows of 76.027 yen

* US jobs data may trigger a move towards record low of 75.31

* Japanese prepared to intervene to weaken yen

* Euro steady as market waits for Greek debt swap deal

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar teetered near three-month lows versus the yen on Friday, as risks for a move towards record lows mounted before U.S. jobs data, keeping alive the threat of official intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday speculative yen buying had gathered pace since last week and repeated that he was ready to act decisively to counter "one-sided" moves.

The euro and the Australian dollar struggled to make much headway as a dip in Chinese non-manufacturing data weighed on sentiment.

The dollar bought 76.19 yen, off this week's three-month low of 76.027. It was in a tight range but within easy reach of a record low around 75.31 set on Oct. 31, when Japan launched a massive round of intervention to weaken the yen.

The U.S. jobs report at 1330 GMT is expected to show the U.S. economy generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent..

Dealers said a strong jobs report would take the pressure off the perceived safe haven yen but added the dollar was still likely to remain pressured given the Federal Reserve's recent pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014.

"Dollar/yen has gone down despite risk going up of late as the pressure has really been on the dollar after the FOMC meeting," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.

"I think the will of the Japanese will be tested in coming days, but we're up against a hard wall with all the determination and the artillery the Japanese have," he added.

Finance Minister Azumi said speculative yen buying had been strengthening since last week due to lowering U.S. interest rates

"I am strongly concerned about whether the one-sided yen rise is reflecting Japan's economic fundamentals," he told reporters.

Testifying before Congress, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday said Europe's financial crisis still threatened the U.S. recovery, and said the central bank would do everything it could to ward off damage.

Traders said stop-losses were building below 76.00 which may be triggered in the wake of the U.S. jobs data.

"The market has stops all the way down to 74.50 and we would use a potential stop-loss run to build up a fresh long position in the pair," said a spot trader at a European bank.

WAITING FOR A DEAL

The euro was barely changed at $1.3139 with investors awaiting the outcome of talks between Greece and its private creditors on the so-called private sector involvement deal (PSI).

Greek officials have said repeatedly that a deal is around the corner, and European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn reiterated on Thursday that it could be agreed by the end of the week.

"We continue to expect any euphoria on a PSI announcement to produce a knee-jerk spike higher in EUR/USD, which may yet take out the 1.3240-50 area above which we may witness a bigger capitulation by euro shorts," said Ray Attrill, strategist at BNP Paribas.

The euro hit a six-week high of $1.3235 last week, stalling ahead of resistance at $1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's fall from October to January.

Data showing the euro zone service sector posted modest growth in January had little currency impact.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro has steadily drifted towards the 1.20 franc level that the Swiss National Bank said it would defend at all costs.

SNB interim head Thomas Jordan was reported by the Financial Times on Thursday as saying the central bank would enforce the minimum Swiss franc exchange rate against the euro "with the utmost determination".

China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 52.9 in January from 56 the month before, prompting traders to lighten positions in riskier currencies. That sent the euro to an intraday low of $1.3114, while the Aussie nudged down 0.2 percent to $1.0692. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)