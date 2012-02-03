(Changes dateline, recasts, adds quotes, previous TOKYO)
* Dollar/yen near 3-month lows of 76.027 yen
* US jobs data may trigger a move towards record low of
75.31
* Japanese prepared to intervene to weaken yen
* Euro steady as market waits for Greek debt swap deal
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar teetered near
three-month lows versus the yen on Friday, as risks for a move
towards record lows mounted before U.S. jobs data, keeping alive
the threat of official intervention to weaken the Japanese
currency.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday
speculative yen buying had gathered pace since last week and
repeated that he was ready to act decisively to counter
"one-sided" moves.
The euro and the Australian dollar struggled to make much
headway as a dip in Chinese non-manufacturing data weighed on
sentiment.
The dollar bought 76.19 yen, off this week's
three-month low of 76.027. It was in a tight range but within
easy reach of a record low around 75.31 set on Oct. 31, when
Japan launched a massive round of intervention to weaken the
yen.
The U.S. jobs report at 1330 GMT is expected to show the
U.S. economy generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the
unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent..
Dealers said a strong jobs report would take the pressure
off the perceived safe haven yen but added the dollar was still
likely to remain pressured given the Federal Reserve's recent
pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014.
"Dollar/yen has gone down despite risk going up of late as
the pressure has really been on the dollar after the FOMC
meeting," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"I think the will of the Japanese will be tested in coming
days, but we're up against a hard wall with all the
determination and the artillery the Japanese have," he added.
Finance Minister Azumi said speculative yen buying had been
strengthening since last week due to lowering U.S. interest
rates
"I am strongly concerned about whether the one-sided yen rise
is reflecting Japan's economic fundamentals," he told reporters.
Testifying before Congress, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Thursday said Europe's financial crisis still threatened the
U.S. recovery, and said the central bank would do everything it
could to ward off damage.
Traders said stop-losses were building below 76.00 which may
be triggered in the wake of the U.S. jobs data.
"The market has stops all the way down to 74.50 and we would
use a potential stop-loss run to build up a fresh long position
in the pair," said a spot trader at a European bank.
WAITING FOR A DEAL
The euro was barely changed at $1.3139 with investors
awaiting the outcome of talks between Greece and its private
creditors on the so-called private sector involvement deal
(PSI).
Greek officials have said repeatedly that a deal is around
the corner, and European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn reiterated on Thursday that it could be
agreed by the end of the week.
"We continue to expect any euphoria on a PSI announcement to
produce a knee-jerk spike higher in EUR/USD, which may yet take
out the 1.3240-50 area above which we may witness a bigger
capitulation by euro shorts," said Ray Attrill, strategist at
BNP Paribas.
The euro hit a six-week high of $1.3235 last week, stalling
ahead of resistance at $1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of
the euro's fall from October to January.
Data showing the euro zone service sector posted modest
growth in January had little currency impact.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro has steadily drifted
towards the 1.20 franc level that the Swiss National
Bank said it would defend at all costs.
SNB interim head Thomas Jordan was reported by the Financial
Times on Thursday as saying the central bank would enforce the
minimum Swiss franc exchange rate against the euro "with the
utmost determination".
China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to
52.9 in January from 56 the month before, prompting traders to
lighten positions in riskier currencies. That sent the euro to
an intraday low of $1.3114, while the Aussie nudged down
0.2 percent to $1.0692.
