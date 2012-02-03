(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Dollar/yen near 3-month lows of 76.027 yen

* Weak US jobs data may trigger drop towards record low of 75.31

* Japanese prepared to intervene to weaken yen

* Euro steady as market waits for Greek debt swap deal

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar hovered near three-month lows against the yen on Friday, keeping alive the threat of intervention by the Japanese authorities with most investors on the edge ahead of U.S. jobs data.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that speculative yen buying had gathered pace since last week and repeated that he was ready to act decisively to counter "one-sided" moves.

The dollar bought 76.23 yen, not far off this week's three-month low of 76.027. It was hemmed in a tight range, but remains within reach of a record low of 75.31 touched on Oct. 31, when Japan launched a massive round of intervention to weaken the yen.

U.S. employment data at 1330 GMT is expected to show the world's biggest economy created 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent..

Dealers said a strong jobs report would take the pressure off the yen, but they added that the dollar was still likely to remain pressured given the Federal Reserve's recent pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014.

"A strong number, like we are forecasting of 170,000 jobs, will give the dollar a boost against the yen as U.S. yields will rise," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.

"On the other hand, a weaker number will put the dollar under pressure and it could take out the 76 level and raise the chances of intervention."

The greenback has been under broad pressure ever since the Federal Reserve flagged it would keep rates low until 2014 with the bearish sentiment towards the dollar picking after Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday said Europe's financial crisis still threatened the U.S. recovery.

He added the central bank would do everything it could to ward off damage.

Traders said stop-losses were building below a reported option barrier at 76.00, which may be triggered in the wake of the U.S. jobs data.

"The market has stops all the way down to 74.50 and we would use a potential stop-loss run to build up a fresh long position in the pair," said a spot trader at a European bank.

The dollar was down around 0.1 percent versus a currency basket at 78.894 after hitting near 2-month lows on Wednesday. The 100-day moving average was acting as support at 78.701.

STILL WAITING FOR A DEAL

Meanwhile, the euro was up around 0.1 percent at $1.3160 with investors still awaiting the outcome of talks between Greece and its private creditors on a debt swap.

Greek officials have said repeatedly that a deal is around the corner, and European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn reiterated on Thursday that it could be agreed by the end of the week.

"In the very short-term people will be reluctant to take positions in the euro as there is a lot of announcement risk surrounding Greece," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

The euro hit a six-week high of $1.3235 last week, stalling ahead of resistance at $1.3244, the 38.2 percent retracement of the euro's fall from October to January. Traders said a weak U.S. jobs number could see the euro come under pressure, if risk appetite wanes.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro was flat at 1.2045 francs close to the 1.2000 level the Swiss National Bank has said it would defend at all costs.

SNB interim head Thomas Jordan was reported on Thursday as saying the central bank would enforce the minimum Swiss franc exchange rate against the euro "with the utmost determination". .

Demand for short-dated downside options with strikes below the 1.20 franc peg has picked up with some investors betting that the floor could break in the coming days as the euro comes under more pressure and investors seek the safety of the franc.

China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 52.9 in January from 56 the month before, prompting traders to lighten positions in riskier currencies. The Australian dollar was down at $1.0693, off a five-month high of $1.0758 hit on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by xxx)