* Euro drops as time running out for Greek debt deal
* Dollar hits 1-wk high vs yen on rise in US yields
* Aussie slips after retail sales, eyes on RBA
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 6 The euro fell broadly on
Monday on investor concern that Greek coalition parties had yet
to sign off on the terms of a new bailout with a deadline
imminent, keeping alive the risk of a messy default which could
rock the currency bloc.
Greece's coalition members must tell the European Union by
noon on Monday (1000 GMT) whether they accept the painful terms
of a new bailout worth 130 billion euros, with euro zone
ministers postponing a meeting planned for Monday due to the
delay in Athens.
So far there appears some distance between the Greeks and
the targets proposed by the IMF-EU-ECB troika with concerns
mounting that Athens might be opposed to more austerity measures
like labour reforms and wage cuts.
"Investors are a bit cautious about the euro ahead of the
deadline with a lot depending on it," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at UBS. "Real money investors are still
structurally short of the euro and if cash is not made available
to Greece, it will not be good news."
The single currency fell 0.6 percent to stand at $1.3070
, having fallen to as low as $1.3052 on trading platform
EBS. Near term support lies at $1.3023 - its Feb. 1 trough- with
investors like macro funds looking to sell the single currency
above $1.3100.
Speculators have trimmed their record bearish bets against
the euro with data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showing that positioning against the common currency had
declined in the latest week to Jan. 31.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.4 percent to 100.16 yen
while against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the common
currency was slightly lower at 1.2065 francs. The
Swiss central bank caps the strength of the franc at 1.20 per
euro.
Verses growth-linked Australian and New Zealand currencies,
the euro hovered just above record lows set on Friday.
Still, the euro's pullback is shallow with many market
players believing that Athens and the "troika" of lenders will
clinch a last minute deal. That could give the euro a near term
boost, although most investors could use the bounce to sell and
initiate fresh bearish positions, traders said.
U.S. OVERSHADOWED
Worries about Greece overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
The U.S. employment report sent Treasury yields sharply
higher and lifted the dollar against the yen. The dollar bought
76.70 yen, having rallied to 76.809 yen at one point, its
highest in over a week.
But Junya Tanase, currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase in
Tokyo, said the dollar would remain under pressure against the
Japanese yen despite its initial reaction to the U.S. job data.
"When you look at the historical correlation between the
jobs data and the dollar/yen, you can see that positive
surprises in the data tend to lead to a rise in the dollar/yen
on the day of announcement," he said.
However, that correlation fizzles out within a week and as
such data surprises have very little impact on the dollar/yen
pair after that, Tanase said.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was up 0.5
percent at 79.295, off a two-month trough of 78.623 plumbed on
Feb 1.
The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on
Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept
alive expectations of a rate cut by the Australian central bank
on Tuesday.
The Aussie fell 0.5 percent to $1.0720, slipping
from a six-month high of $1.0794 marked on Friday.
