* Euro drops as time running out for Greek debt deal
* Dollar hits 1-wk high vs yen on rise in US yields
* Aussie slips after retail sales, eyes on RBA
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 6 The euro fell on Monday on
mounting investor concern that Greek coalition parties had yet
to sign off on the terms of a new bailout, keeping alive the
risk of a messy default that could ensnare other countries such
as Portugal.
Greece's coalition members must agree to painful terms of a
new bailout worth 130 billion euros before euro zone finance
ministers next meet, with a Greek government official denying
that there was a deadline for the parties to respond to.
A spokesman of the PASOK socialist party which is a
coalition partner, said on Sunday that leaders of the three
parties had to give their responses by 1000 GMT on Monday.
So far there appears some distance between the Greeks and
the targets proposed by the IMF-EU-ECB troika with concerns
rising that Athens might be opposed to more austerity measures
like labour reforms and wage cuts.
If there is no resolution to the impasse, some traders say
the euro could fall below $1.30 in the near term.
"Deadline or no deadline, I am not surprised," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets, who
expected these deadlines to be flexible. "Already the euro has
moved a fair bit lower this morning and a lack of movement on
the Greek deal will perhaps see it grinding below $1.30."
The single currency was down 0.8 percent at $1.3036,
tripping stops below $1.3050 as it dropped to $1.3030 on trading
platform EBS. Near term support lies at $1.3023 - its Feb. 1
trough- and more stops cited below $1.3020 with investors like
macro funds looking to sell above $1.3100.
"Real money investors are still structurally short of the
euro and if cash is not made available to Greece, it will not be
good news," Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
Speculators have trimmed their record bearish bets against
the euro with data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showing that positioning against the common currency had
declined in the latest week to Jan. 31.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.7 percent to 99.88 yen
while against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the common
currency was 0.1 percent lower at 1.2060 francs. The
Swiss central bank caps the strength of the franc at 1.20 per
euro.
Still, the fact that euro was holding above $1.30 supported
a view that Athens and the "troika" of lenders will clinch a
last minute deal. That could give the euro a short term boost,
although many investors could use the bounce into $1.32 to
initiate fresh bearish positions, traders said.
U.S. OVERSHADOWED
Worries about Greece overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
The U.S. employment report sent Treasury yields sharply
higher and lifted the dollar against the yen. The dollar bought
76.60 yen, having rallied to 76.809 yen at one point, its
highest in over a week. Decent offers are cited between 76.80-77
yen which could cap the greenback's rise.
CIBC's Stretch said U.S. yields were once again starting to
impact the dollar/yen pair, but he expected investors to sell
into the greenback's rally in the 77 yen level.
"Dollar/yen can probably rise to 77 yen, but most will
probably look to fade into that move," he said. He said Japanese
investors were buying local stocks and were expecting more gains
in the yen.
Junya Tanase, currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase in
Tokyo, said the dollar would remain under pressure against the
Japanese yen despite its initial reaction to the U.S. job data.
"When you look at the historical correlation between the
jobs data and the dollar/yen, you can see that positive
surprises in the data tend to lead to a rise in the dollar/yen
on the day of announcement," he said. However, that relationship
fizzles out within a week and as such data surprises have little
impact on the pair after that, he added.
The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on
Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept
alive expectations of a rate cut by the Australian central bank
on Tuesday. The Aussie fell 0.7 percent to $1.0695,
slipping from a six-month high of $1.0794 on Friday.
(additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra/Jeremy Gaunt)