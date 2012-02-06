(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

LONDON, Feb 6 The euro fell on Monday as the failure of Greek coalition parties to sign off on the terms of a new bailout kept alive the risk of a chaotic default that could ensnare other countries such as Portugal.

A European Commission spokesman said Greece had already gone beyond the deadline for finalising talks on the second financing package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, and Athens needed urgently to take decisions.

Greece's coalition members must agree to painful terms of a new bailout worth 130 billion euros before euro zone finance ministers next meet. Continued failure to reach a deal would leave the prospect of an unmanaged Greek debt default when bond repayments fall due in March.

"There is a slight risk that this could all break down before March. I don't think a disorderly default is priced into the market at all," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"Over the last 2-3 weeks, given risk assets were well bid, there was a tendency to see the glass half full and assume the negotiations would go smoothly."

The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3073, having hit a low of $1.3030 on trading platform EBS after stop loss orders were tripped below $1.3050.

Further losses would see it target $1.3023, the Feb. 1 trough, and more stop loss orders said to be below $1.3020. If there is no resolution to the impasse, some traders and analysts say the euro could fall below $1.30 in the near term.

"Already the euro has moved a fair bit lower this morning and a lack of movement on the Greek deal will perhaps see it grinding below $1.30," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets

So far there appears some distance between the Greeks and the targets proposed by the IMF-EU-ECB troika with concerns rising that Athens might be opposed to more austerity measures like labour reforms and wage cuts.

"Real money investors are still structurally short of the euro and if cash is not made available to Greece, it will not be good news," Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

Speculators trimmed net euro short positions in the week to Jan. 31 after hitting a record the previous week, though bearish bets remain at extreme levels.

Still, the fact that euro was holding above $1.30 suggested investors still believe Athens and the "troika" of lenders will clinch a last minute deal. That could give the euro a short term boost, although many investors may use the bounce into $1.32 to initiate fresh bearish positions, traders said.

Against the yen, the euro fell 0.6 percent to 100.01 yen while against the safe-haven Swiss franc, it was 0.1 percent lower at 1.2065 francs, not far from the Swiss central bank's cap at 1.20 francs per euro.

U.S. OVERSHADOWED

Worries about Greece overshadowed Friday's confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January.

The U.S. employment report lifted Treasury yields sharply higher and helped the dollar against the yen. The dollar bought 76.56 yen, having hit 76.809 yen, its highest in over a week, though offers were cited around 76.80-77 yen.

"Dollar/yen can probably rise to 77 yen, but most will probably look to fade into that move," CIBC's Stretch said. He said Japanese investors were buying local stocks and were expecting more gains in the yen.

The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept alive expectations of a rate cut by the Australian central bank on Tuesday.

The Aussie was down 0.5 percent to $1.0721, off a six-month high of $1.0794 hit on Friday. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)