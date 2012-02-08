(Updates prices, adds comment, changes dateline previous
SINGAPORE)
* Euro supported by Greek deal hopes, short-covering
* Resistance seen near 100-day moving average around $1.3333
* Healthy demand expected at German Bund auction
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 8 The euro rose to a two-month
high against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by optimism
Greek leaders are close to agreeing on reforms needed to secure
a second bailout and avoid a messy default despite slow progress
in talks.
Greek leaders will meet again on Wednesday in a bid to
strike a deal on painful austerity steps in return for another
international rescue package, following a string of delays in
negotiations.
Analysts said the euro could test $1.33 and push as high as
$1.35 if a deal is finalised. But it was seen as unlikely to
sell off sharply even if talks drag on for another day, given
sizeable euro short positions that investors are reluctant to
add to before knowing the outcome of negotiations.
The single currency was last up 0.1 percent at
$1.3275, having hit a peak of $1.3289, its highest level since
Dec. 12. Asian investors were cited as buyers below $1.3260
while topside resistance came in at the 100-day moving average
around $1.3333.
"There has been a propensity by the market in general to
look at the Greek scenario with a glass half-full approach,
irrespective of the deadlines Greece has missed," said Jane
Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank.
"I think positioning has a significant part to play.
Although shorts are off their record levels, they are still
really extreme and people do not want to get caught in a rally."
The latest positioning data showed currency speculators
trimmed euro short positions to 157,546 contracts, down from a
record 171,347 contracts the previous week.
Euro resilience was also down to the European Central Bank's
provision of low-rate long-term funds to banks that ensured
ample liquidity in the banking system and was helping to prop up
risk appetite, Foley said.
But some strategists said euro upside was limited as many
short positions had already been covered on Tuesday when the
euro posted its strongest daily gain since November. It climbed
from below $1.30 to a high of $1.3270 on talk a Greek deal was
imminent.
"Potentially we may even have a buy-on-rumour, sell-on-fact
type of outcome," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign
exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The euro has already strengthened fairly sharply on
expectations of some sort of a deal and I think once it does
happen we may see a little bit more upside at most."
Market players will also focus on a German Bund auction
later in the session. Berlin will sell 4 billion euros of 5-year
bonds and is expected to see healthy demand.
There was little reaction in the euro to data showing German
exports fell at their fastest rate in nearly three years in
December and imports also unexpectedly dropped, suggesting
Europe's bulwark economy could have contracted more than
forecast in the fourth quarter of 2011.
YEN RETREATS
The euro also hit a seven-week peak against the
yen, gaining strength on reported stop-loss buying. The Japanese
currency retreated broadly on the crosses, with traders saying
the technical outlook for cross/yen pairs had improved after
their recent breach of some technical resistance levels.
The single currency rose as high as 102.449 yen on
trading platform EBS and was last up 0.5 percent at 102.33 yen.
Stop-loss dollar buying, coupled with dollar buying by
Japanese importers and offshore players, also helped to lift the
greenback against the yen, traders said. It rose 0.4 percent to
77.08 yen, pulling away from a three-month low of 76.027
yen hit last week.
Earlier on Wednesday, the yen showed little reaction to data
showing that Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply to a
15-year low in 2011.
Better risk appetite and hopes Greece is close to agreeing
austerity measures also helped to boost commodity currencies.
The Australian dollar rose to a six-month high of
US1.0844.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)