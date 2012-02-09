* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions
* Market remains hopeful deal will be reached
* ECB seen leaving rates on hold but may signal March cut
* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe debt problems
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 9 The euro hit two-month highs
against the dollar and yen on Thursday as hopes Greece would
clinch a bailout deal encouraged investors to unwind bearish
positions, though sentiment was cautious before a euro zone
policy decision.
Although the European Central Bank is seen leaving rates on
hold, many believe it will signal a readiness to cut interest
rates in March which may temper gains in the euro.
However, with the market focused on short-term optimism that
Greece will avoid a messy default, analysts said the euro would
stay supported and may push higher, until worries return about
unsustainable debt levels in some euro zone countries.
Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a
bailout package except one -- pension cuts -- and officials said
discussions with international lenders would continue so a deal
could be concluded before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Thursday.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3294 against the dollar
, having risen as high as $1.3313, its strongest since
mid-December. Its next target is the 100-day moving average
around $1.3331.
"Short-term optimism played out and the euro went above
$1.33 on the view that there would be a deal sooner rather than
later," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
"I suspect this risk rally may have a little further to run
- until people realise that the expansion of the ECB's balance
sheet is not a positive and the debt dynamics of Greece are not
sustainable."
The ECB meeting was expected to be seen as secondary to
developments with Greece, with few expecting a rate cut this
month or new liquidity measures to support the banking sector.
Some analysts said ECB President Mario Draghi may strike a
mildly upbeat tone, pointing to the recent improvement in euro
zone purchasing managers' data as a sign that recent liquidity
measures have had a positive impact. However, he is likely to
face tough questions about the ECB's Greek bond holdings.
Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 102.766
yen on EBS trading platform, also its strongest since
mid-December.
Elsewhere, sterling was in focus ahead
of a Bank of England policy meeting that is expected to result
in a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing in a bid
to boost the UK's flagging economy.
Stronger-than-expected industry data gave the UK currency an
early lift.
GREECE FOCUS
Market players say the euro could gain further if Greece
clinches a debt restructuring deal, given that speculators still
held near record short positions in the currency.
But they also said any deal would likely offer only a
short-term boost to the euro given ongoing uncertainties about
Greece and other euro-zone economies.
"This euphoria is out of line with relative interest rate
trends, let alone recent economic data, but the spike can go on.
Bears are still being squeezed and positions are still
sufficient in size and quantity to provide fuel for the
short-covering," Societe Generale analysts said in a note to
clients.
The euro has gained more than 5 percent from a 17-month low
of $1.2624 hit in January as the market has bet Greece will
hammer out its second bailout deal with international lenders.
But Italy's economy, the currency bloc's third-largest,
likely contracted in the fourth quarter, while countries such as
Spain and Belgium have already reported contraction in the same
quarter.
Helping the euro has been a broad rally in riskier assets,
with the ECB implementing a much easier policy stance and the
Federal Reserve pledging to keep interest rates at record lows
for a prolonged period.
The dollar index fell to a two-month low of 78.407,
while the higher-yielding Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent
at $1.0812, close to a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on
Wednesday.
However, the dollar rose versus the safe-haven yen. It hit
77.243 yen, its highest in nearly two weeks, though
traders see limited chances of the U.S. currency breaking above
last month's high of 78.29 yen given offers from Japanese
exporters lined up towards 78 yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra)