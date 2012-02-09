* Greece parties agree on bailout package except pensions
* Market remains hopeful deal will be reached
* ECB seen leaving rates on hold but may signal March cut
* Further gains in euro seen hard given Europe debt problems
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 9 The euro hit two-month highs
against the dollar and yen on Thursday as hopes Greece would
clinch a bailout deal encouraged investors to unwind bearish
positions, although sentiment was cautious before a euro zone
monetary policy decision.
The European Central Bank is seen holding interest rates at
1 percent but many believe it will signal a readiness to cut in
March to a new record low, which may temper euro gains.
However, with the market optimistic that Greece will avoid a
messy default, analysts said the euro could push higher in the
short-term despite persistent worries about unsustainable debt
levels in some euro zone countries.
"Once we get beyond the ECB meeting I wouldn't be surprised
to see a further move higher in euro/dollar. The technical
configuration is good and short covering is on everyone's
minds," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3268 against the dollar
, having earlier hit a high of $1.3313, its strongest
since mid-December. Its next target is the 100-day moving
average around $1.3331.
Market players say the euro could gain further if Greece
secures a debt restructuring deal as speculators still hold
near-record short positions in the currency.
But they also said any deal would offer only a short-term
boost to the euro given the uncertainties about Greece and other
euro zone economies.
Greek political leaders have agreed on all points of a
bailout package except one - pension cuts - and officials said
discussions with international lenders would continue so a deal
could be concluded before euro zone finance ministers meet on
Thursday.
Some analysts expected ECB President Mario Draghi to strike
a mildly upbeat tone after Thursday's rate meeting, pointing to
recent improvements in euro zone purchasing managers' data as a
sign the ECB's liquidity measures have had a positive impact.
He could face tough questions about the ECB's Greek bond
holdings, however, whether a deal has been struck or not.
The ECB announces its decision at 1245 GMT, with Draghi's
news conference scheduled for 1330 GMT.
"Short-term optimism played out and the euro went above
$1.33 on the view that there would be a (Greek) deal sooner
rather than later," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at
CIBC.
"I suspect this risk rally may have a little further to run
- until people realise that the expansion of the ECB's balance
sheet is not a positive and the debt dynamics of Greece are not
sustainable."
Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 102.766
yen on EBS trading platform, also its strongest since
mid-December. It was last up 0.2 percent at 102.38 yen.
BOE MEETING
Market participants also awaited a Bank of England policy
decision at 1200 GMT that is expected to bring a further 50
billion pounds of quantitative easing to boost the UK's flagging
economy.
While a 50 billion pound infusion is broadly expected and
priced in, a larger asset purchase programme could hurt
sterling; a good number of economists polled by Reuters predict
a further 75 billion pounds of QE.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5836, well below
a 12-week high of $1.5929 hit on Wednesday but holding up after
stronger-than-expected UK industrial output data dampened
recession fears.
The dollar index fell to a two-month low of 78.407,
while the higher-yielding Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent
at $1.0811, close to a six-month high of $1.0845 hit on
Wednesday.
The dollar rose versus the safe-haven yen to hit 77.243 yen
, its highest in nearly two weeks, although traders see
limited chances of the U.S. currency breaking above last month's
high of 78.29 yen given offers from Japanese exporters lined up
towards 78 yen.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)