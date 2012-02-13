(Recasts, adds details, quotes, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)
* Euro advances on Greek parliament vote relief
* Uncertainties remain ahead of euro zone finance ministers'
meet
* Some worry hedge funds could obstruct bond swap deals
* Yen dips briefly on BOJ hopes, weak GDP
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 13 The euro rose on Monday on
relief that Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill that
put it a step closer to securing much-needed bailout funds,
though investors were sceptical about the strength of the euro's
gains with more hurdles left to be cleared.
The bill was passed on the back of widespread civil unrest
in the country and should allow Greece's international lenders
to release the 130-billion euro rescue loan, preventing a
chaotic default on the country's debt and keeping the euro zone
intact.
Euro zone finance ministers still expect Greece to explain
how 325 million euros ($430 million) of this year's total budget
cuts -- as yet unspecified -- will be achieved before it agrees
to the bailout in a meeting on Wednesday. This could keep the
recovery of the euro in check.
"A Greek agreement for austerity was always going to be
short term positive for the euro," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS. "We will see a fair degree of two-way price
movement in the euro until Wednesday when the finance ministers'
meet and we have to see whether what Greece has agreed to is
sufficient enough for its creditors."
The euro gained 0.8 percent to $1.3275, recouping
some of the losses made on Friday and not far from a two-month
high of $1.3322 hit last week.
Traders said talks to get private creditors to agree to
write down the value of their Greek holdings would now gather
attention. Uncertainty still looms large over whether the
necessary near 100 percent acceptance can be achieved without
triggering a credit default.
In the meantime, concerns are mounting that hedge funds may
have built up sufficiently large holdings of Greek bonds to
scupper "voluntary" bond swap deals.
Near-term resistance for the euro is seen around the level
of last week's high and at the 100-day moving average of $1.3325
with sovereign and option-related sellers seen ahead of $1.3300.
RBS's Robson expected the euro to trade in a $1.33-1.35
range in the near term and gains over that would appear
overstretched on his short-term valuation model.
PATIENCE RUNNING THIN
Patience is running thin among a number of
creditor nations with the Greek government's constant dithering
on implementing required tough reforms .
Highlighting exasperation felt by Germany, the country's
finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said in an interview with
German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Greek promises on
austerity measures are no longer good enough because so many
vows have been broken.
Still, Greece voting to stay in the euro has provided a
short term relief to investors. Fear of a major banking crisis
has also subsided as the European Central Bank is offering to
provide an unlimited amount of three-year loans for the second
time later this month after the first operation in December.
This has prompted institutional investors to cut bearish
bets since January, said Kimihiko Tomita, head of forex at State
Street in Tokyo.
"If you think there will be no Armageddon, there is no need
to take new euro short positions now. But on the other hand,
it's questionable whether investors will become so positive
about the euro as to become net long," Tomita said.
U.S. data showed speculators have been cutting their net
euro short positions for the past two weeks with their net euro
short position falling to 140,593 contracts last week from a
record 171,347 contracts two weeks before.
Amid improved sentiment for risk assets after Greece's vote,
the Australian dollar gained 1 percent to $1.0769,
though it was off a two-month high of $1.0845 marked last week.
The New Zealand dollar rose 1.3 percent to $0.8363.
The yen eased briefly on speculation of more
easing by the Bank of Japan and a weaker-than-expected reading
in Japan's GDP.
The dollar was flat at 77.65 yen, just below a two-week
high of 77.81 yen hit on Friday. Traders expect offers from
Japanese exporters will keep the dollar in its well-worn range
of 76-78.50 yen.
The BOJ starts a two-day policy meeting on Monday and is
widely expected to make its vague commitment to an inflation
target clearer while steering clear of increasing its asset
purchases for now.
