* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs
* Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon
* German ZEW survey, Italian auction ease pressure on euro
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 14 The yen fell on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding its
asset-buying scheme, but the impact on the currency may prove
short-lived while nagging worries over the euro zone crisis keep
it supported as a safe haven.
The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset buying and
lending scheme by 10 trillion yen ($130 billion), to 65 trillion
yen, to try and reinflate Japan's economy, with the entire
increase to be used to purchase long-term Japanese government
bonds.
The dollar rose to a near three-week high of 78.19 yen
on trading platform EBS with gains of around 0.6 percent
on the day. The euro rose 0.6 percent to 103 yen.
"The knee-jerk reaction has been to sell the yen and that's
understandable with the BoJ being a bit more active than it has
been in the past," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at
BTM-UFJ.
"This certainly reinforces the recent yen-weakening trend
but that trend rests on broader financial market stability
remaining in place. There are still risks of a disorderly
outcome in Greece which would derail current yen weakness," he
added.
A rally in global stock markets this year has seen the yen
lose ground against the euro and the U.S. dollar. The
low-yielding yen tends to underperform when risk sentiment
improves as investors use it as a funding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets.
One key topside level for dollar/yen in the near term lies
near 78.29 yen, around its late January high and a peak hit in
late November.
The dollar probed above its 200-day moving average at 78.05
yen and a daily close above there for the first time since 2011
would be a clear positive sign. Support for the dollar was back
at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 77.43.
The currency pair could take direction from U.S. retail
sales data due later on Tuesday, with a strong number likely to
support the dollar while a weaker-than-forecast number could see
the yen recover some lost ground..
"We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen
area which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put
into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the
U.S.," she added.
EURO PARES LOSSES
The euro cut earlier losses against the dollar and
hit a high of $1.3216 on EBS after a German ZEW survey of
economic sentiment rose this month, defying expectations for a
fall and adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is
holding up in the face of the euro zone crisis.
A successful bond auction of three-year debt by Italy, where
yields fell to their lowest level since March 2011, also
supported the euro.
"The ZEW data undoubtedly has been supportive of the euro
and hopefully the Eurogroup will clear the Greek deal tomorrow,"
said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
"The euro could rise to last week's high of around $1.3320
once the Eurogroup gives its go-ahead. But investors will look
to fade into it. To us, the euro is structurally a sell."
The euro was last flat on the day at $1.3193, off session
lows of $1.3127 after rating agency Moody's said it may cut its
triple-A ratings of France, Austria and non-euro zone member
Britain, while it downgraded six other European nations,
including Italy.
Traders were still looking to sell into any decent bounce
and part of the reason for that was because of the euro zone's
struggles with ballooning debt and looming risks of a Greek
default.
Moody's move on euro zone sovereign ratings follows action
by Standard & Poor's last month, when France and Austria lost
their triple-A status while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus,
Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia were downgraded.
The European Union has given Greece until Wednesday, when
euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet, to specify how
325 million euros of 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget
savings as a condition of Athens receiving a second rescue
package will be achieved.
By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a
written commitment to implement the terms of the rescue deal.
"The market is dominated by Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting
and there is still huge tail risk for the euro," said SG's
Rosborough.
