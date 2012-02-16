PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 16 The U.S. dollar rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the yen on Thursday on steady buying by Japanese investors, though offers by exporters at higher levels could check gains, traders said.
The dollar rose to a high of 78.749 yen on trading platform EBS on fix-related demand with stops cited above 78.80 and options-related offers ahead of 79 yen. (reporting by Anirban Nag; anirban.nag@reuters.com;+442075428399; anirban.nag.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Money transfer company TransferWise has launched a new service that allows users to send money internationally through Facebook Inc's chat application, as competition in the digital payments landscape intensifies.