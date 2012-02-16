LONDON Feb 16 The U.S. dollar rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the yen on Thursday on steady buying by Japanese investors, though offers by exporters at higher levels could check gains, traders said.

The dollar rose to a high of 78.749 yen on trading platform EBS on fix-related demand with stops cited above 78.80 and options-related offers ahead of 79 yen.