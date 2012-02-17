(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
* Dollar/yen nears post-intervention peak of 79.553 yen
* Euro well above 3-week lows vs dollar on hopes for Greek
deal
* Euro/yen hits 2-month high
* Greek deal may give euro short-term boost
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 17 The yen hit a 3-1/2 month
low versus the dollar on Friday and a two-month low versus the
euro as hopes Greece would secure a second bailout lifted
appetite for risk, further undermining the Japanese unit after
monetary easing by Japan earlier this week.
Hopes of a Greece deal on Monday that would stave off a
disorderly default kept the euro well above three-week lows
against the dollar.
Analysts expected the single currency could gain even
further early next week, both versus the dollar and the yen,
once euro zone officials give their seal of approval to a Greek
bailout.
"If on Monday officials find a solution to the Greek issue
the euro could react positively and go up towards $1.33, though
not beyond $1.34," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at
Intesa Sanpaolo.
"But this doesn't mean the euro is going to rise higher in
the following months. The euro faces macroeconomic problems in
the euro area and a Greek solution won't mean the euro starts an
upward trend".
The euro rose 0.5 percent to hit a high of 104.35 yen on EBS
trading platform, its strongest since mid-December, while it
gained 0.2 percent versus the dollar to $1.3161, well
above Thursday's low of $1.2974.
The yen continued to weaken after the Bank of Japan
surprised markets this week by boosting its asset buying scheme
by $130 billion.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to a 79.24 yen on
EBS, the highest level since Oct. 31 when Japan sold a record
8.07 trillion yen in currency intervention after the dollar hit
a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen.
This left it in sight of the post-intervention high on Oct.
31 at 79.553, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50.
"A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we
would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly ," said
Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment
Management, which has total assets under management of around
$47.5 billion.
"If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts
to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen
towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to
add to our short positions".
Barings held a short yen position for most of last year,
which they built more aggressively in September.
Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on Thursday
continued to support the dollar against the Japanese currency,
but with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates
low, dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields were unlikely.
U.S. inflation data is due at 1330 GMT.
The dollar breached its 200-day moving average earlier this
week and its next major resistance is seen around the 79.73 to
80.94 yen area, a range formed by the cloud on the weekly
Ichimoku chart, a popular technical analysis tool.
The yen also hit a 6-1/2 month low versus the Australian
dollar and a three-month low against sterling
.
EURO CLINGING ON
Optimism grew that Greece has finally done enough to secure
a second bailout, though doubts remained over lenders' demands
for tighter supervision of how Athens will implement the deal
and analysts were sceptical the euro would rally significantly.
"I think we'll get this Greek deal and the euro will edge
higher but Greece is clearly not out of the woods and its
problems will be revisited many times in coming months," said
RBS currency strategist Paul Robson.
Euro short positions are thought to have been reduced in
recent weeks as the currency recovered from 17-month lows hit in
January, helped by cheap liquidity provision from the European
Central Bank which helped ease tight funding conditions.
"Our positioning indicator has turned neutral, suggesting
that any EUR rally from this point onwards is unlikely to have
the same magnitude as the rebound seen in early January," said
Morgan Stanley in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong)