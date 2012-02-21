(Recasts, adds quote, changes dateline PVS TOKYO)

* Euro's surge fizzles out on doubts about implementation

* Stops above $1.3300 still intact

* Dollar/yen hovering near 6-1/2 mth highs

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 21 The euro held onto gains on Tuesday due to relief over Greece's securing of a rescue deal to avoid a chaotic default, but sceptical investors were looking to sell into a bounce on doubts whether it makes the country's debt burden any more manageable.

With most of the good news priced in for the moment, traders said chances that the euro will rise above a key resistance level of around $1.3307 were small. Still, with most speculators already running bearish positions a sharp drop was unlikely.

The euro was marginally higher on the day at $1.3250, coming under pressure early in the European session on selling by Middle-eastern investors and pulling back from a session high of $1.3293 reached after the success of the talks overnight.

A bunch of automatic buy orders to limit losses above $1.3300 for those betting on euro weakness were intact, with near term resistance at its 100-day moving average of $1.3307. On the downside, bids were cited at $1.3220-30 and around $1.3200, with stops below the session low at $1.3185.

"It has been a relief rally for the euro, but there are so many caveats, so many risks to implementation," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy a CIBC World Markets.

"One hurdle has been cleared, but many more left to be cleared and for now it looks like the euro will trade below that 100-day moving average."

After 13 hours of talks, euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion euro deal and finalised measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020. But the measures are unpopular among the Greeks and may create social unrest in a country that is due to hold an election in April.

Also, every government in the currency union will also have to approve the package. Given Greece is in a deep recession, the tough measures also only compound its broader economic woes and the country could still need more funds to cut its debt.

Overall, analysts were worried that Europe still faces an uphill battle to deal with economic problems which are expected to drive the euro zone into recession at the start of this year.

That stands in contrast to the U.S. economy, which has regained some strength in recent months.

"When you look at the economic fundamentals, the dollar is in a favourable position. I think the euro is likely to fall to around $1.30," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS

The euro was up 0.3 percent versus the yen, having hit a fresh three-month high of 106.01 yen.

The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of Japan prompted speculators to step up selling of the yen.

The dollar fetched 79.74 yen, not far from a 6 1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.

But the U.S. currency now faces strong technical resistance from a cloud on weekly Ichimoku charts, which it has not managed to stay above for any sustained period since mid-2007. The bottom of the cloud stands at 79.73 while its top is at 80.94 this week.

Meanwhile, the growth-linked Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to $1.0708 as European stocks took a hit and appetite for higher-yielding currencies took a breather.

It extended losses briefly after the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's Feb 7 meeting were initially perceived as dovish, though they showed board members merely reiterated that a benign inflation outlook meant that it could cut rates if necessary. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Graham)