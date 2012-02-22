(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Yen falls to 7-month low versus dollar of 80.30 yen
* Dollar resistance around 80.40 yen seen as key
* Euro zone services PMI disappoints, Greece concerns
persist
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 22 The yen hit a seven-month
low against the dollar on Wednesday and looked set to remain on
the defensive after recent monetary easing from the Bank of
Japan, while the euro struggled to make headway against the
greenback following Greece's bailout deal.
The euro also came under pressure from a euro zone services
sector flash PMI survey that fell more than expected to 49.4,
below the 50 level that signifies contraction, raising concerns
the region may slide into recession.
The dollar hit a session peak of 80.30 yen, its
highest level since mid-July with traders citing buying by
Japanese importers and offshore players.
The yen has been under pressure since the BoJ's surprise
move to boost its asset buying programme last week. Some
analysts said the move could mark the end of the yen's long-term
uptrend that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene in the
currency market three times last year.
Comments from a Japanese Ministry of Finance official, that
market speculation which could contribute to the yen's rise was
persisting and Japan would respond appropriately, added to broad
yen weakness.
The euro rose to a three-month peak against the Japanese
currency of 106.33, its highest since mid-November.
"The initial rebound in our view is a position adjustment
following the BoJ's announcement of their shift in policy," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"The sustainability of that move is a function of whether we
see a change in the behaviour of Japanese investors. A rise in
U.S. rate expectations would be a trigger point for another
sharp move higher."
The dollar has risen roughly 5 percent against the yen so
far in February, putting it on track for its biggest monthly
percentage gain since March 2010. Further gains could be slow,
with exporters looking to sell into a stronger dollar.
Resistance was seen around 80.40 yen, the July 12 high.
Morgan Stanley recommended selling the dollar at 80.40,
targeting 77.75, but with a tight stop loss order at 80.65 yen.
"I am still slightly hesitant at the moment but if we start
to move above that level we will probably switch to bullish
strategies," said Stannard.
In addition to the BOJ's monetary easing, the yen has come
under pressure this month after data showed that Japan's current
account surplus -- a major and constant support for the yen --
fell to a 15-year low last year. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
analysts said in a note Japan's terms of trade were also
deteriorating as a result the rising price of Brent oil.
GREECE CONCERNS PERSIST
The euro retreated from near two-week highs hit against the
dollar the previous day as optimism over the long-awaited Greek
bailout deal reached early on Tuesday gave way to concerns about
economic growth and implementation risks.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3226, from
Tuesday's high of $1.3293, its highest level since Feb. 9. It
faces resistance at $1.3306, the 100-day moving average.
Since late January the euro has traded in a range roughly
between $1.30 and $1.33 and analysts said it would take a
significant set back in the Greek deal for a break this week.
Market attention was also focused on the European Central
Bank's next long-term refinancing operation next week. The ECB
is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to banks, although
some forecasts were as high as 1 trillion euros.
"If the take-up is higher I think the euro goes up on that,
it plays on more liquidity being positive for risk appetite. We
could see it the other side of $1.35, " said Adam Cole, global
head of FX at RBC Capital Markets.
"But there's an equally large camp that believes LTROs are
close enough to quantitative easing to be more currency negative
the larger they are."
(editing by Ron Askew)