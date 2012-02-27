* Yen slips after major chart break triggers stop-loss
selling
* But dollar/yen rally may be running out of steam
* Euro seen supported ahead of Wednesday's ECB liquidity
action
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 27 The Japanese yen slid to a
nine-month low against the dollar on Monday, helped by the break
of a key chart level, while the euro dipped but stayed close to
recent highs ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the
European Central Bank.
The dollar rose to a high of 81.661 yen in early
Asian trade, a gain of more than 7 percent since the start of
month, though it later eased back to last trade at 80.85 yen,
with traders citing euro/yen selling by Japanese exporters and a
reported options barrier at 82 yen.
Some analysts said the dollar may have limited scope to gain
much above 82 yen given there is a possibility of more monetary
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest
rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move
higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it
is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
He said, however, that there might be some scope for some
limited gains in the short-term.
Dollar buying accelerated after it broke 80.94 yen on
Friday, taking it above the weekly Ichimoku cloud level, a
closely watched technical indicator. Chartists saw this as a
major bull sign as the dollar has not closed above that
indicator since 2007.
Concerns were also growing that higher oil prices could
dampen global growth, potentially dampening risk appetite which
may also weigh on the euro and other riskier currencies.
But that also keeps investors thinking about the risk of
another round of bond-buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve that
would keep U.S. Treasury yields low.
The Japanese currency has retreated in recent weeks
following a surprise easing by the Bank of Japan, a fall in the
country's current account surplus and a rise in short-term U.S.
bond yields, helped by signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its dollar/yen
forecasts to 90 yen by the end of September and 92 yen by
year-end on the expectation that Japan's terms of trade to
deteriorate in the coming months.
The euro climbed to 109.915 yen, the highest
since Oct. 31, before ceding much of its gains to trade at
108.68 yen.
"The dollar/yen appears to be coming close to a peak. The
latest fall in the yen has been primarily driven by a fall in
short-term Japanese bond yields but there's limited room left
for them to fall," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura
Trust.
ECB CHEAP FUNDING
The euro stood at $1.3427, down 0.2 percent on the
day but not far off a 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on Friday.
More gains were seen possible before the ECB's second
offering of cheap unlimited 3-year loans to European banks on
Wednesday, though the gains could be short lived as concerns
grow that the funds may equate to a form of quantitative easing.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a general measure of cash in the
economy - grew at an annual 2.5 percent in January data showed
on Monday, picking up from 1.5 percent in December and well
above expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.
A Reuters poll of economists shows that banks will take 492
billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first
deal just before Christmas.
"At least for now a large ECB LTRO could be positive for the
euro as the market will focus on the positives and it will
increase risk appetite," SEB's Falkenhall said.
Progress in easing the debt crisis was made earlier this
month when finance ministers agreed to a second bailout for
Greece, but hurdles remain and one of them was highlighted by
the weekend meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies.
European members were told they must put up extra money to
in return for more help from the rest of the world, putting
pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger overall
European bailout fund.
The euro may also be helped short-term as investors cut back
on hefty bets on the euro falling. Data has shown speculators
reducing net short euro positions from a recent record, but they
remain at elevated levels, leaving scope for more short
covering.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 78.530, though
it stayed not far from Friday's trough of 78.220.
Riskier, growth-linked currencies fell, dented by weaker
equities as worries grow about the impact of higher oil prices
on growth. The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent
at $1.0654, away from a six-month peak of $1.0845 hit on Feb. 8.
