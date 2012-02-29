(Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline previous
SINGAPORE)
* Euro steady, strong LTRO take-up seen fuelling rally
* Traders looking to sell into euro gains above $1.35
* Strong resistance around $1.3720, 200-day moving average
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 29 The euro traded close to a
three-month high against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of an
injection of cheap long-term funds from the European Central
Bank that was expected to boost risk appetite and fuel
short-term gains in the single currency.
European banks are expected to snap up around half a
trillion euros of three-year loans at the ECB's second long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO), according to a Reuters poll of
money market traders.
That amount would be similar to the take-up for the last
LTRO in December, although forecasts ranged from 200 billion to
750 billion euros.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.3458, holding near a three-month peak of $1.3486 hit last
week on trading platform EBS.
Analysts said a larger-than-expected liquidity injection
would be seen as a bigger incentive for investors to buy
perceived riskier assets including the euro, but the single
currency's gains could be short-lived.
With much of the LTRO effect already priced in, many traders
said they would be looking to sell into any euro rally. Reported
offers started above $1.3520, near the 100-week moving average,
and were seen at regular intervals up to $1.3620, traders said.
Strong technical resistance was seen around the 200-day
moving average at $1.3720.
"A stronger number means that most people would think there
is plenty of money to go into risky assets and that should be
very positive for the euro and other risky currencies,"said
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank, who
expected a take-up around 500 billion euros.
"But I don't think the reaction will go very far. We may see
a spike up but I do not think it will be followed by a long-term
run higher in the euro."
The growth-correlated Australian dollar rose 0.3
percent to US$1.0816, while the New Zealand dollar
climbed 0.6 percent to US$0.8429, with commodity currencies seen
likely to track moves in the euro.
Leuchtmann said a smaller-than-forecast take-up by banks may
prompt investors to cut long positions in riskier currencies,
but the effect was unlikely to be as extreme as if the LTRO
surprised to the upside.
The ECB money is seen as helping to ease bank funding
strains and could underpin the region's sovereign bond market.
But many analysts said the LTRO was merely buying time rather
than solving the euro zone debt crisis, and warned excess
liquidity could weigh on the single currency in coming months.
"Beyond that positive knee-jerk reaction...we continue to
believe that the LTRO will weaken the euro via the easier
monetary policy channel," wrote Barclays Capital analysts.
Euro zone policymakers tackling the region's debt crisis
also face an Irish referendum on the European Union's new fiscal
treaty. A 'no' vote would damage long-term funding prospects for
Ireland and create more uncertainty.
YEN PRESSURED
The worst performing currency in February was the yen, which
is set to post its biggest fall in 11 years against the euro and
in over two years against the greenback.
The Japanese currency has come under broad pressure since
the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing earlier in the month,
triggering a break of key support levels in the yen.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to
80.52 yen, with support on the daily Ichimoku chart at
80.23 yen. Meanwhile, the euro climbed 0.1 percent against the
yen to 108.40 yen.
In addition to the outcome of the ECB's cash injection,
another focal point on Wednesday is U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy
before the House Financial Services Committee.
Investors will look for signs the central bank plans to
stick to its pledge to keep interest rates low for an extended
period of time.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Anna
Willard)