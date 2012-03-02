* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar
* Japanese deflation keeps BOJ focus on easing measures
* Euro slips versus dollar; Spain adjusts deficit target
NEW YORK, March 2 The dollar climbed to a
9-month high against the yen on Friday, with the Bank of Japan
seen focused on monetary easing, a policy that could weaken the
yen and alleviate the need for direct intervention in currency
markets.
Japan's core consumer prices fell for the fourth consecutive
month in January, suggesting mild deflation could persist this
year as lackluster wage growth curtails domestic demand.
The dollar also gained against the euro, which was hurt by
continued concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
The U.S. currency strengthened this week against both the
euro and the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, in comments before the U.S. Congress, stopped short of
signaling more monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.
Market players contrasted Bernanke's stance with the BOJ's
surprise monetary easing in February and the European Central
Bank's massive injection of cheap bank loans earlier this week.
The Japan data "does confirm the decade-long battle with
deflation is ongoing," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "It validates the
forecasts for a continued decline in the yen."
The dollar climbed to 81.71 yen, according to Reuters
data, its highest level since last May. It was last up 0.5
percent at 81.51 yen. The dollar has gained 0.3 percent against
the yen this week, its fourth straight week of gains.
Traders said an option barrier at 81.75 yen attracted
protective sell orders, which may prevent further dollar gains
in the near term.
"Yen weakness is an ongoing issue, particularly after the
market's response to the Fed this week," said Steven Saywell,
head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas in London, although he warned
investors may be acting in haste if they price in a less dovish
Federal Reserve.
"I think the market is getting ahead of itself in thinking
the U.S. economy is turning a corner and the dollar is going to
strengthen," Saywell said. "Fed policy will remain very easy for
several years."
BNP Paribas recommended selling the dollar at 81.15 yen and
targeting 77 yen over the next 6 to 8 weeks, with a stop loss
order at 82.50.
The Australian dollar pushed higher against the yen, hitting
a 9-month high of 88.00, although the euro was down
0.2 percent against the Japanese currency at 107.72 yen
.
EURO WEAKENS
The euro dropped 0.7 percent against the dollar to
$1.3219. The euro also had its worst week against the dollar
since the period ended Jan. 8, losing 1.9 percent.
A Spanish official's comments that Madrid will base its 2012
budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of GDP, rather than
the official EU-agreed objective of 4.4 percent, triggered euro
selling. Investors remained concerned about the level of Spanish
debt and possible discord among euro zone leaders.
Analysts said the ECB's massive cash injection this week
made the euro more attractive to use as a funding currency to
buy higher yielding assets.
While the cheap funds should ease bank funding strains and
support the euro zone's sovereign bond market, investors were
likely to be reluctant to buy the euro as long as worries over
debt and growth cast a cloud over the region.
Greece has acted to secure a second bailout, according to
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, but the money can only
be paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private
investors is concluded by March 9.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)