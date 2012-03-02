* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar

* Japanese deflation keeps BOJ focus on easing measures

* Euro slips versus dollar; Spain adjusts deficit target (Adds details, quotes, updates prices, changes dateline from previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, March 2 The dollar climbed to a 9-month high against the yen on Friday, with the Bank of Japan seen focused on monetary easing, a policy that could weaken the yen and alleviate the need for direct intervention in currency markets.

Japan's core consumer prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in January, suggesting mild deflation could persist this year as lackluster wage growth curtails domestic demand.

The dollar also gained against the euro, which was hurt by continued concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

The U.S. currency strengthened this week against both the euro and the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in comments before the U.S. Congress, stopped short of signaling more monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.

Market players contrasted Bernanke's stance with the BOJ's surprise monetary easing in February and the European Central Bank's massive injection of cheap bank loans earlier this week.

The Japan data "does confirm the decade-long battle with deflation is ongoing," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "It validates the forecasts for a continued decline in the yen."

The dollar climbed to 81.71 yen, according to Reuters data, its highest level since last May. It was last up 0.5 percent at 81.51 yen. The dollar has gained 0.3 percent against the yen this week, its fourth straight week of gains.

Traders said an option barrier at 81.75 yen attracted protective sell orders, which may prevent further dollar gains in the near term.

"Yen weakness is an ongoing issue, particularly after the market's response to the Fed this week," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas in London, although he warned investors may be acting in haste if they price in a less dovish Federal Reserve.

"I think the market is getting ahead of itself in thinking the U.S. economy is turning a corner and the dollar is going to strengthen," Saywell said. "Fed policy will remain very easy for several years."

BNP Paribas recommended selling the dollar at 81.15 yen and targeting 77 yen over the next 6 to 8 weeks, with a stop loss order at 82.50.

The Australian dollar pushed higher against the yen, hitting a 9-month high of 88.00, although the euro was down 0.2 percent against the Japanese currency at 107.72 yen .

EURO WEAKENS

The euro dropped 0.7 percent against the dollar to $1.3219. The euro also had its worst week against the dollar since the period ended Jan. 8, losing 1.9 percent.

A Spanish official's comments that Madrid will base its 2012 budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of GDP, rather than the official EU-agreed objective of 4.4 percent, triggered euro selling. Investors remained concerned about the level of Spanish debt and possible discord among euro zone leaders.

Analysts said the ECB's massive cash injection this week made the euro more attractive to use as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.

While the cheap funds should ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone's sovereign bond market, investors were likely to be reluctant to buy the euro as long as worries over debt and growth cast a cloud over the region.

Greece has acted to secure a second bailout, according to Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, but the money can only be paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private investors is concluded by March 9. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)