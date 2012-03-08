(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap helps euro
* But uncertainty over deal specifics remains before
deadline
* ECB on hold as expected, Fed eyes new bond-buying approach
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 8 The euro climbed on
Thursday as optimism grew that Greece would secure enough
private sector take-up for a critical bond swap which boosted
demand for riskier assets, but uncertainty over specifics of the
deal undermined the rally.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold as
widely expected, with dealers watching for President Mario
Draghi's news conference around 1330 GMT amid expectations that
February's stimulus injection for the euro zone economy will not
be repeated any time soon.
For Greece, indications are major banks and pension funds
are likely to take part in the debt swap deal, easing concerns
about a chaotic default.
Greece aims to persuade 90 percent of creditors to take part
in the bond swap but with two-thirds acceptance or more it may
be able to trigger collective action clauses (CAC) and force
bondholders to accept losses.
A Greek government official said there was a strong take-up
of its bonds swap offer, with some in the market suggesting that
over 75 percent of the bondholders had taken up the offer.
"Today's moves suggest the market is moving back to risk-on
mode but there is event risk surrounding the Greek debt swap
percentages," said Lauren Rosborough, senior fx strategist at
Societe Generale.
"The deadline is this evening but, depending on its outcome,
the consequences for the CDS market and market sentiment may not
be known immediately," she added.
The euro was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at
$1.3258 after triggering stop-loss buy orders on the break of
$1.3200 and $1.3250, traders said.
Barclays Capital fx strategist Raghav Subbarao said
indications were that private sector participation in the deal
would not be enough to avert a credit event whereby Greek credit
default insurance payments may be triggered.
"The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will
weigh on the euro in the short term," he said, expecting it to
maintain a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six
months.
YEN UNDER PRESSURE
The euro rallied one percent on the day versus the yen to
108.05 yen as a rally in equity markets encouraged
selling of the low yielding Japanese currency.
The dollar gained 0.6 percent to 81.61 yen, which was
also knocked after Japanese current account deficit numbers
which showed a first current account deficit for the country in
three year. Traders reported offers around a recent nine-month
dollar high of 81.87.
Some analysts said the data highlighted Japan was on track
to lose its creditor nation status, a factor that would weigh on
the yen over the medium term. Subbarao at Barclays expected the
dollar to rise to 84 yen in the next 12 months.
The greenback has gained nearly 6.5 percent against the yen
since the end of January, before getting stuck in the band of
81.87-80.50, formed by this year's high and the 23.6 percent
retracement of its February rise.
Meanwhile, hopes of a smooth passage of the Greek debt swap
deal supported riskier currencies and stocks. The Aussie
gained 0.6 percent to $1.0646 in line with solid gains
posted across global stock markets, erasing initial losses
following surprisingly soft Australian jobs data.
The New Zealand dollar was 1 percent higher at
$0.8260 shrugging off the central bank's dovish monetary
statement. The bank held its cash rate at a record low as
expected and implied in its forecasts it will stay that way for
the rest of the year.
