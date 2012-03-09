(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Greece says 85.8 pct take-up in debt swap

* Euro zone debt worries remain, seen weighing on euro

* U.S. jobs data in focus at 1330 GMT

* Dollar/yen touches 9-1/2 month high

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 9 The euro fell on Friday as concern about heavily-indebted euro zone states and a weak growth outlook outweighed relief at Greece completing a bond swap that should avert a messy default, while focus turned to U.S. jobs data.

More evidence of the U.S. economy recovering could boost the dollar to fresh 9-1/2 month highs against the yen, with non-farm payrolls expected to rise by 210,000 in February when the data is released at 1330 GMT.

However, market attention could soon switch back to euro zone troubles as investors fret about whether Greece or other peripheral euro zone countries may need more funds in the future, especially given a weak euro zone economy.

"The problems for Greece are still there and in the short term the euro could suffer from this ... On a one-month horizon you could see the euro below $1.30," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.

The euro was last down 0.4 percent at $1.3222, having fallen after the announcement on the debt restructuring deal.

Traders reported bids around $1.3200 and $1.3170/80 that may stem its falls. Equally, however, any gains may be capped by offers at $1.3290/1.3300.

Greece won 85.8 percent acceptance from its private creditors for a bond swap deal that will ease its massive public debt and clear the way for a new international bailout.

"We think Portugal is largely ring-fenced but Spain could be a bigger problem," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, who target a move towards $1.25 in the euro in three months' time, which he said was based mainly on a relative growth view.

Representatives of the European Commission have been in Spain to evaluate its 2011 budget deficit which came in much higher than expected, while the country has defied the EU and softened this year's budget deficit target.

US JOBS, GREEK CDS

U.S. jobs data due will be closely watched, especially after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the week that Federal Reserve officials were considering sterilised quantitative easing to help the economy recover.

Attention will also be on the unemployment rate which is forecast to remain at an elevated 8.3 percent.

The dollar was up around 0.3 percent on the day at 81.83 yen , close to a 9-1/2 month high of 81.899 yen hit earlier on trading platform EBS, as expectations for further monetary stimulus in Japan continued to knock its currency.

Also in focus on Friday, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said it will meet at 1300 GMT to decide whether Greek credit default swaps will be paid out.

"The base case assumes that this CDS event is well telegraphed and will not trigger stress in the market, although there may be some doubts as to whether those that wrote the protection can pay. We think uncertainty around the CDS event requires a small risk premium in the euro," said ING in a note.

In a statement following closure of the offer late on Thursday, the Greek finance ministry said 172 billion euros in total had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings.

It said it had told its international partners that it intends to use clauses that will force any holders of the outstanding 177 billion euros of bonds regulated under Greek law to accept the deal. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong)