By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 12 The dollar steadied after
hitting its highest level in nearly a month versus the euro on
Monday as upbeat U.S. jobs data last week made further monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve less likely.
The dollar also hit its highest in nearly 7 weeks against a
basket of currencies and analysts expected it to strengthen if
U.S. data showed further signs of economic recovery.
The euro was expected to struggle in the coming weeks as
relief at Greece's debt restructuring gave way to concerns over
euro zone growth and the risk of the crisis spreading.
The euro was steady at $1.3114, having earlier
dipped to $1.3079 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level
since Feb. 16.
The euro's low coincided with solid support at the 55-day
moving average, though one trader said a close below $1.3080
could prompt some hedge funds to increase short euro positions.
Below there further chart support stood around $1.3055,
the 50 percent retracement of its January to February rally.
The dollar index rose to 80.132, its highest since
Jan. 25, before slipping back to 79.966.
Friday's U.S. jobs data showed employers added more than
200,000 workers for a third straight month in February, a sign
the recovery was gathering pace.
"Less QE (quantitative easing) in the U.S. is positive for
the dollar ... I think the dollar will do better against the
yen, euro and sterling," RBS currency strategist Paul Robson
said.
"In Europe the weakest data is in the countries with the
weakest fiscal position, which is worrying and it's still a case
of selling euros on any rallies."
RBS expects the euro to fall to $1.26 over the next two to
three months, though Robson said this assumed U.S. data stayed
positive over the coming weeks.
A Reuters poll conducted after the release of Friday's jobs
report showed recent signs of improvement in the U.S. labour
market were spurring economists at major Wall Street firms to
scale back expectations of further QE.
The dollar dipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 82.12 yen
on profit-taking after it hit a near 11-month high of
82.65 yen on Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat jobs
data, boosting the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding yen.
EURO STRUGGLES
The euro struggled after what traders described as a
buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact fall on Greece's bond swap deal
with private creditors which will clear the way for a new
bailout.
"There's a risk of euro/dollar sustaining a move below
$1.31," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There's worries about whether Portugal will follow Greece,
whether Greece will need another bailout, whether the underlying
issues in the country will be resolved."
A focal point for the market this week will be policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve,
both of which are due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since
its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ
to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action
that would spark a sell-off in the yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.6 percent at
$1.0508 after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit,
confounding forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising
concerns about the outlook for the world's second largest
economy.
