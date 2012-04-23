(Adds fresh quote, details)
* Euro falls 0.7 pct, off two-week high vs dollar
* Euro burdened by heavy political, debt auction schedule
* But stays above strong support at $1.30
* Dutch political worries grow; FOMC, BoJ meetings ahead
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 23 The euro retreated from
two-week highs against the dollar on Monday on worries the euro
zone debt crisis could ensnare higher-rated countries, with
gloomy economic prospects and rising political risks likely to
keep it under pressure.
Analysts said sentiment towards the common currency was
bearish, with most investors looking to sell it on any rally
before debt auctions this week in Italy and the Netherlands.
The Dutch government was on the verge of collapse after it
failed to agree on budget cuts, while Italian bond yields surged
as did French borrowing costs after Socialist Francois Hollande
- who has promised to renegotiate a European budget pact - won
the first round of France's presidential poll.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.3127, holding below
Friday's peak of $1.3225, which was logged after a near 1
percent rally in the week, its best since late February. It
hovered just above near-term support at its 100-day moving
average around $1.3120.
The euro was pressured by data showing German manufacturing
unexpectedly shrank at its fastest pace in nearly three years in
April. A contraction in manufacturing and services also deepened
in the euro zone as a whole.
"It has not been a great start for the week for the euro
with German PMI numbers adding to the worries stemming from the
political risk factors," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"If bond spreads continue to widen and stock markets come
under more pressure, we could see the euro drop towards $1.3050
rather than head towards $1.3250 in the near term."
Many market participants expect the euro to trade in a range
between $1.3000 and $1.3300, with worries about feeble euro zone
growth likely to dominate sentiment. But analysts said the euro
could fall sharply once it makes a sustained break below strong
chart support at $1.30.
"The euro has been above $1.30 for three months now, so a
move under $1.30 could bring some more participants in," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
ING forecasts the euro will fall to $1.20 by the end of the
second quarter.
The euro, which also lost more than 1 percent against the
yen, gained only limited support from a weekend deal
to double the International Monetary Fund's firepower to contain
the debt crisis.
POLITICAL RISK FACTORS LOOM
Reports said the Dutch government will resign on Monday,
paving the way for elections and spelling the end of a coalition
which has backed the EU's fiscal treaty.
This sparked concerns that political uncertainty could put
into question euro zone states' commitment to austerity
measures, coming on top of growing worries about the shaky state
of Spain's public finances.
The yield spread on triple-A rated Dutch bonds over German
paper moved out to its widest in three years while the Italian
debt yield spread also increased. Both the Netherlands and Italy
hold bond auctions on Tuesday.
Investors were concerned too that a victory in the French
presidential election next month for the Socialist Hollande may
loosen his country's commitment to austerity.
The French run-off vote coincides with a parliamentary
election in Greece, where support for the two main pro-bailout
parties is at historic lows. There is also an Irish referendum
on a euro zone fiscal compact agreement on May 31.
The pullback in the euro pushed the dollar index 0.4
percent higher to 79.492. The dollar could gain if Federal
Reserve policymakers bring forward their projection on when the
Fed should start raising interest rates at its two-day meeting
starting on Tuesday, though this is far from assured.
The dollar shed 0.5 percent against the safe-haven yen to
trade at 81.09 yen. But yen gains were seen as limited
before a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday, which is
expected to adopt fresh easing steps.
"Dollar/yen is consolidating and any drop to 80 yen is a
good level to go long on the dollar for a move to 85 yen," said
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
managers RWC Capital. "We are positioned for that."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)