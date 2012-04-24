* Euro holds in range, outlook clouded by political risks
* Dutch auction sees reasonable demand
* Two-day FOMC meeting due to start later on Tuesday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 24 The euro edged higher against
the dollar on Tuesday after a solid Dutch debt auction
temporarily eased concerns that the collapse of the Netherlands
government would spook investors, but the mounting political
risks clouded the currency's outlook.
The Netherlands sold 1.995 billion euros of two- and 25-year
government bonds, roughly in the middle of its target range, a
day after Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned in a crisis over
budget cuts.
Investors were nervous about signs of political upheaval in
one of the euro zone's few remaining AAA-rated economies. The
euro had its worst day in a week on Monday, falling half
a percent as worries over the outcome of France's presidential
election and bearish manufacturing data added to the Dutch
concerns.
It rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday to $1.3184, paring losses
from the previous day when disappointing euro zone PMI data
pushed it to a low of $1.3103.
The currency, however, remains squarely in a range roughly
between $1.30 and $1.33 that it has traded in since early April.
Traders cited talk of bids under $1.3110 and lower at $1.3070,
and offers from Middle Eastern investors at $1.3180.
"There has been more chat about the resilience of the euro
that's spooking some people out of playing it lower over the
short-term, but there are some very significant risks ahead,"
said Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Ratings agency Moody's said the collapse of the Dutch
government after failing to agree on austerity cuts was
credit-negative, although it maintained the country's triple-A
rating. Fellow agency Fitch warned last week it
was on verge of taking negative action on the rating.
Many investors were also concerned about events in France
where Socialist Francois Hollande - who has promised to
renegotiate a European budget pact - won the first round of
France's presidential poll on Sunday.
The second round of the French presidential election is on
May 6, the same day that Greece elects a new government, while
Ireland faces a referendum on the European Union fiscal compact
later in May.
"As we move into May and June we could see further
volatility and turmoil which we think will see the euro break
below $1.30," Halpenny said.
EURO RESILIENCE
The U.S. Federal Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday. While the bar has been set high for another round of
stimulus, the market will nonetheless be keeping a close eye on
policymakers given the still-fragile U.S. economic recovery.
Some analysts attributed the euro's recent resilience
against the dollar to a fall in Treasury yields on weaker
economic data, which has compressed the spread between the
10-year U.S. government bonds and their German equivalent.
The apparent inability of the common currency to break
either side of the range meant more consolidation was possible,
they said, although given the return of tension around debt
problems few were optimistic about the euro in the longer term.
"We expect euro/dollar to resume a weakening trend in coming
weeks, with a break of $1.30 opening up a trading target of
$1.25 within a 2-3 month horizon," said Jens Nordvig, global
head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities.
The Australian dollar hit a two-week low against the U.S.
dollar after soft inflation data fuelled expectations of
interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was down 0.3 percent at US$1.0286. It
earlier fell to a session low of US$1.0247 on data showing
Australian consumer prices climbed less than expected last
quarter while underlying inflation posted the smallest rise in a
decade.
The figures paved the way for a rate cut by the RBA next
week and suggested further cuts later in the year would be
possible. Australia's central bank earlier this month indicated
it would consider cutting the 4.25 percent cash rate at its May
1 policy meeting, provided the inflation numbers were tame.
The safe haven yen was broadly steady, trading close to flat
against the U.S. dollar at 81.14 yen.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)