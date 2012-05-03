(Updates prices, adds comment, changes dateline previous
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY)
* Euro pares losses after sharp falls the previous day
* Spanish bond auction eyed for signs of weakness
* ECB expected to keep rates on hold at 1145 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 3 The euro steadied against the
dollar on Thursday, paring sharp losses from the previous day,
but was vulnerable ahead of a European Central Bank rate
decision and a Spanish bond auction set to show how worried
markets are about the country's economic problems.
Prior to the central bank meeting in Barcelona, Spain will
sell up to 2.5 billion euros of three- and five-year bonds,
testing investor appetite for the first time since slipping into
recession and having its credit rating cut.
The euro was last close to flat at $1.3153, hovering
within sight of the 10-day low of $1.3121 hit on Wednesday on
the back of weaker-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data
and rising unemployment figures.
Immediate support was seen around the 100-day moving average
at $1.3118 and the April 23 trough of $1.3103.
"The temptation is to sell the euro because of what we saw
yesterday. The Spanish auction results could cause some ripples
but I think we will mainly be in a holding pattern into the
ECB," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
Most analysts expected a smooth Spanish auction due to its
relatively small size, although borrowing costs were set to rise
by more than a percentage point and keep pressure on
policymakers to do more to shield indebted euro zone members.
The ECB is forecast to keep rates on hold at 1.0 percent.
Market players will be more focused on President Mario Draghi's
1230 GMT news conference where he is expected sound cautious on
growth but resist calls to restart the bank's bond-buying
programme to stem rising peripheral debt yields.
"My fear for the ECB is that the market is edging towards
Draghi being a bit more dovish but he will not match those
expectations and disappoint a bit. People will not be entirely
sure how to play that," said HSBC's Maher.
While a less dovish-than-expected Draghi and no hints of
further liquidity or bond-buying may prompt some market players
to buy the euro, other investors could fret the debt crisis will
worsen without the ECB taking action and sell the common
currency, Maher said.
LONG EURO POSITIONS
Market positioning could add to risks for the euro, a trader
at a major Japanese bank said, given many market players had put
on bearish dollar and bullish euro bets after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted last week at the
possibility of further monetary easing.
"We could see a little more downside (in the euro) due to
position unwinding," the trader said.
Pressure on the euro saw the dollar index rise to
79.150, p utting further distance from a two-month trough of
78.603 plumbed on Tuesday. Against the safe-haven yen, the
dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 80.24 yen, holding above
Tuesday's 10-week low of 79.64.
A drop in the dollar below 79.00 yen could prompt
short-covering in the yen by longer-term players and spur
further declines in the greenback, market players said.
Supportive dollar bids were cited in the 79.00-79.50 area,
however.
The New Zealand dollar fell after a jump in the local
jobless rate prompted markets to price in a small chance of a
rate cut this year, a dramatic turnaround from a couple of weeks
ago. The market is implying a roughly 40 percent chance of a cut
at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next policy meeting.
The New Zealand dollar slid as far as US$0.8040, a
low last seen in late January. It was last down 0.7 percent on
the day at US$0.8049.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua; Editing
by Toby Chopra)