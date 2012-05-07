(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Anti-cuts votes in Greece, France push euro lower
* Greece uncertainty biggest blow to common currency
* Break below $1.30 opens door to test of 2012 low
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 7 The euro fell heavily across the
board on Monday after Greek and French elections cast doubt on
politicians' commitment to austerity plans aimed at tackling the
euro zone debt crisis.
Traders said the euro, which hit a three-month low against
the dollar, its lowest in 3-1/2 years against the British pound
and a 2-1/2 month trough versus the yen, was likely to suffer
further losses in coming days.
In the biggest blow to the common currency, the failure of
Greece's two main parties supporting the country's international
bailout to secure a parliamentary majority threw into question
the future of the programme and potentially the country's
membership of the euro.
In France, Socialist Francois Hollande, who has pledged to
balance the budget but more slowly than his opponent, ousted
centre-right incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. The result could trigger
a push-back against German-led austerity across the euro
zone.
The euro sank to a session low of $1.29552 on trading
platform EBS, breaking below the $1.30 to $1.35 range it has
been trapped in since late January. It was last down 0.4 percent
on the day at $1.3024, paring some losses on demand from Middle
Eastern investors, traders said.
"The reaction in the foreign exchange market shows if it
really comes to the point where it's clear European politicians
will step back from austerity measures that will be perceived as
very negative by financial markets," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency analyst at Commerzbank.
"In Greece it's maybe the worst outcome we could have had
there. It looks impossible to find a government that will be in
favour of austerity."
Trade was muted during the European day due to a UK public
holiday, but some strategists said the test of the lower end of
the euro's recent tight range meant it could fall towards the
2012 low around $1.2623.
Nomura forecast the euro would slide in the near term to a
range between $1.26 to $1.28 before consolidating, while Nordea
currency strategist Niels Christensen said the euro could hit
$1.29 during New York trade on Monday if U.S. equities fell.
"After being in a range for three or four months investors
will be eager to try and establish a trend lower in the euro
with a break below $1.30," Christensen said.
For now, the euro has support at $1.2950, a major option
barrier and the 61.3 percent retracement of its rally from its
January low to a high in February, although uncertainty over
Greece could overwhelm this.
With the majority of votes counted, the conservative New
Democracy (ND) and socialist PASOK parties, which were the only
parties supporting a bailout programme, were seen falling short
of the 151-seat threshold needed for even the most fragile
majority in parliament.
While Hollande's victory had been widely anticipated, some
market players worried that his focus on growth measures to
temper austerity could lead Paris to clash with Germany's
insistence on tough deficit reductions.
The euro fell to 80.37 pence against the pound,
a level last seen in November 2008 after the Lehman Brothers
collapse. The common currency hit 103.23 yen on
trading platform EBS, its lowest since mid-February.
RISK AVERSE
Disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday added to investors'
aversion to riskier currencies and prompted traders to cut
exposure to the growth-correlated Australian dollar.
The Aussie fell to a new 2012 low of US$1.0110,
although solid Australian retail sales data helped it recoup
losses to last stand at US1.0190, up 0.15 percent on the day.
The U.S. dollar was steady at 79.83 yen, having
fallen back below 80 yen, seen as a support, on Friday after the
U.S. jobs numbers. However, it had support around a two-month
low of 79.64 yen hit last week and 79.14 yen, a 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally from February to March.
Uncertainty over the euro zone helped the dollar index
to a three-week high of 80.176.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)