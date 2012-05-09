(Changes dateline, adds quotes, previous SINGAPORE)

* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on euro

* Options-related demand may support euro - trader

* NZ dollar, Australian dollar hit four-month lows

LONDON, May 9 The euro fell close to a recent three-month low on Wednesday and was set for further falls on worries that Greek political uncertainty and a French leadership change may undermine the euro zone's austerity measures.

The euro remained under pressure after the leader of Greece's Left Coalition party said on Tuesday that the country's commitment to a European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue deal had become null and void.

Greece's two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.

Added to instability in Greece, French President-elect Francois Hollande has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.

Wednesday's moves suggest the political uncertainty is causing a broader retreat from risky assets. The New Zealand and Australian dollars, both sensitive to shifts in investor risk appetite, hit four-month lows versus the U.S. dollar.

"We still think the euro will head lower with $1.2950 the level to break in the near-term," said Lauren Rosborough, Senior FX strategist at Societe Generale, who have a medium-term target of $1.2500.

"There is still value in being short the commodity currencies and also the Nordic currencies," she added.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2977, closing in on a three-month low near $1.2955 touched on Monday. Technical analysts said the euro had found support on Monday around the 61.8 percent retracement of the it's 2012 rally at $1.2953.

The euro could fall towards $1.28-$1.29 over the next few weeks, although its drop is expected to be gradual given many investors are already short of the common currency, market players said.

Options traders said the euro may receive some support because of potential demand for euros from FX options players, related to option barriers at $1.2950 and below. The existence of such barriers means options traders might step in to buy the euro if the currency dips close to those levels.

Overall however the path for the euro was likely to be down, with the main focus on political developments.

"There is much to suggest that the EUR negative sentiment will continue today - in particular, as the data calendar is empty," said Commerzbank in a note to clients.

RISK OFF

The U.S. dollar remained supported by safe-haven flows stemming from risk aversion, with the dollar index up 0.2 percent at 79.943.

Over the past several days, there have been plenty of reasons to dump risky assets, including last week's U.S. jobs data, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo.

"There have been some risk-off moves, followed by profit taking of such bets, but now it looks a trend is starting to form, with market players trying for the downside again after taking profits," the trader said.

The Australian dollar was down 0.5 percent to $1.0066 , having touched a low of $1.0052 at one point, the lowest level in more than four months. The New Zealand dollar also touched a four-month low at $0.7842.

The safe-haven yen rose broadly. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 79.82 yen. The Australian dollar fell below 80.20 yen at one point, the lowest level since January.

Implied option volatilities on Aussie/yen soared to a one-month high above 13 percent as market players scrambled to protect themselves against further declines in the Australian dollar.