LONDON May 11 The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Friday after Greek conservative leader Samaras raised cautious expectations a political deal to form a new Greek government may be reached soon.

The common currency reversed earlier losses to hit a session high of $1.2948, up around 0.1 percent on the day, after triggering reported stop loss orders at $1.2940. Traders cited offers around $1.2980 that could cap further gains.