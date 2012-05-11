BRIEF-TearLab files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 11 The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Friday after Greek conservative leader Samaras raised cautious expectations a political deal to form a new Greek government may be reached soon.
The common currency reversed earlier losses to hit a session high of $1.2948, up around 0.1 percent on the day, after triggering reported stop loss orders at $1.2940. Traders cited offers around $1.2980 that could cap further gains.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: