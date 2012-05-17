* Euro holds above a 4-month low vs dollar
* Greek banks face funding needs, adding to pressure
* Spanish bond auction sees strong demand, but sees jump in
yields
By Philip Baillie and Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 17 The euro held above a four-month
low on Thursday, taking a breather from a sharp sell-off,
although it was vulnerable to a further slide due to worries
about the solvency of some Greek banks and fears the country may
exit the euro zone.
The common currency was steady around $1.27, hovering
above a four-month low at $1.2681 hit on Wednesday, with stop
loss sell orders cited below $1.2680.
The euro has already shed 3.9 percent in May. More falls
could leave it poised to break below chart support at the 2012
trough of $1.2624 reached in mid-January.
Contagion fears and jitters over political turmoil in
Athens, where politicians rejecting harsh austerity measures are
likely to win June 17 elections, have sent the euro and riskier
assets like the Australian dollar sharply lower in recent weeks.
Dealing another blow to fragile risk appetite, the European
Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks
because they are severely undercapitalised, moving them to an
emergency liquidity assistance programme.
Spain managed to sell bonds on Thursday but only by paying
much higher yields, raising concerns that borrowing costs may
become unsustainable as market worries grow that the crisis
could spread to other indebted euro zone countries.
Many analysts predict the euro's slide to continue, although
some say it could rebound as the market has already priced in
much of the risks surrounding Greece.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see the euro/dollar going back
to $1.30 and stay within the same range within three months - we
are pretty much at the bottom of the range," said Pierre
Lequeux, head of currency management at Aviva Investors.
"Perhaps it could drop to $1.25 if Greece is given the red
card by Europe," he said. He added, however, that a Greek exit
may be priced in already and pointed out that the euro has
traded in an relatively narrow range since January.
Minutes of the Fed's most recent policy-setting meeting,
released on Wednesday also showed several Federal Reserve
policymakers last month thought the U.S. central bank might need
to do more to support the economy if the recovery stumbles.
That is likely to restrain the greenback which has been one
of the biggest beneficiaries of safe-haven flows out of the euro
zone. Further quantitative easing by the Fed is considered
negative for the dollar as it pushes down yields on U.S.
Treasuries.
"The market is pricing in a lot of bad news and weaker euro
zone structural issues, so there is a chance that the euro will
be taking a breather," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at
UBS.
"Also, the Fed is split and further QE is still being
considered, so that should offer some support to the euro."
The dollar index - a gauge of its performance against major
currencies - eased from a four-month high of 81.573 to
last trade at 81.445. The dollar was steady against the yen at
80.34 yen, not far from a two-week high of 80.56.
BEARISH GRIP
Investors and speculators have built huge bearish positions
against the euro since the start of the month after an
inconclusive Greek election left the country on the road to
bankruptcy and a possible chaotic exit from the euro zone.
A Greek departure from the euro area would have a
potentially damaging knock-on effect on other ailing economies
such as Italy and Spain, whose bond yields have shot higher.
Data on Thursday showed Spain contracted by 0.3 percent in
the first quarter, putting it firmly in recession after it
shrank by the same pace in the fourth quarter.
Traders' skittishness towards the euro was visible in the
options markets, where one-month euro/dollar implied volatility
was last around 10.7 percent, not far from the
2-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday at 11.30 percent.
Against the yen, the euro was flat at 102.13 yen,
not far from a three-month low of 101.904 yen hit on Wednesday.
The euro has shed nearly 7.5 percent since the end of March.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)