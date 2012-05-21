* Euro off 4-month low, helped by short-covering

* Speculators' euro short positions hit record high

* Markets cautious ahead of EU summit this week

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 21 The euro traded firm above recent four-month low on Monday as some investors who had bet on the currency falling booked profits, but deep-seated concerns about financial turmoil in Greece and Spain will keep it under pressure.

The common currency earned respite from this month's relentless bout of selling, as speculators who had piled up a record amount of bets against it cut some of those positions.

The euro was steady at $1.2781, well above Friday's four-month low of $1.2642 struck on trading platform EBS. The euro has managed to stay above its 2012 low of $1.2624, a major support, a break of which would take the single currency back down to levels not seen since August 2010.

Traders cited sell-side stops above $1.2835 with plenty of offers ahead of that level, all of which is likely to see the euro struggle to make strong gains.

"It is a bounce, but I ...still think it is a sell on rallies, not just against the dollar but also the yen," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency research at CIBC World Markets.

"That 2012 low is still the target and the euro would need a catalyst for that. That could come if the informal (EU) leaders' meeting this week offers no consensus (on tackling the euro zone debt crisis)."

French President Francois Hollande and other like-minded euro zone leaders are expected to promote the idea of mutualised European debt at an informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday, a proposal likely to meet with entrenched opposition from European paymaster Germany.

The French proposal follows a rapid worsening of the crisis over the past few weeks and increasing uncertainty whether Greece will stay in the euro zone. Concerns about Spanish banks have also weighed on sentiment.

These factors are likely to encourage investors to make more bearish bets against the common currency as many are unconvinced by the potential effectiveness of firewall measures already in place to stem contagion from a possible Greek exit.

RECORD SHORT POSITIONS

Those worries have seen investors dumping the euro in the past few weeks with many seeking the relative safety of the dollar, the yen and even sterling.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday speculators' short euro positions climbed to 173,869 contracts, the highest on record, while their bets in favour of the dollar against other currencies also rose to the highest level since at least mid-2008.

"A Greek exit would produce significant contagion to other peripheral countries, where both sovereigns and banks would come under pressure. Limiting the damage of contagion would depend crucially on the speed and magnitude of the policy response," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a report.

So far, there is little in the form of a credible policy response. The euro drew little help from Saturday's comments on growth from a summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations, which markets viewed as short on details and long on rhetoric.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called on Sunday for additional efforts to support growth, providing some support for reeling Chinese shares, but concerns about the slowdown in emerging economies remained.

With sentiment jittery across global financial markets, the safe-haven dollar and yen were still preferred. The dollar was up 0.4 percent against the yen at 79.30 yen, well above a three-month low around 79.00 set on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by John Stonestreet)