LONDON, May 23 The euro hit a 21-month low against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of an EU meeting later, with investors doubtful that leaders would come up with measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

An informal EU summit is expected to discuss growth-boosting measures but was not expected to produce any plan that would restore optimism among investors, especially given Germany remains strongly opposed to joint euro bonds.

The euro fell to $1.2615, dropping below the 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January to mark its lowest since August 2010.

Fears that Greece may have to leave the euro grew after Dow Jones earlier quoted former prime minister Lucas Papademos as saying Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity programme or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.

However, the euro's losses may be limited for now, with traders wary of the possibility of a short covering rebound given extensive net short positions in the euro.

"The risk for the euro is on the downside short-term, but I do think there's a potential for a short-covering rally back towards $1.30," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

"The market clearly has the view that euro/dollar is going down, but I would not chase the euro lower from here because of the positioning and the risks that you get headlines that the market interprets as the ability for the Europeans to roll this forward a bit more."

SEB forecasts the euro to trade at $1.26 in the second and third quarters. Hammer said he expected the single currency to be "weak" but "rangebound between $1.23/$1.24 and $1.30."

"There may be some very minor support at the August 2010 low (of $1.2588) but generally ... most market players (are) targeting $1.25," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

As well as concerns about political uncertainty in Greece, investors remain worried about the potential for contagion and troubles in the Spanish banking sector.

This has boosted demand for perceived safe-haven currencies, with the dollar and the yen the key beneficiaries.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of major currencies, rose to 81.913, its highest level in 20 months.

BOJ STANDS PAT

The dollar, however, dropped against the yen after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.

While the decision was in line with the expectations of most market players, a small number of participants had been speculating the central bank could follow up with new easing steps after its monetary easing in April.

The dollar was down 0.7 percent versus the yen to 79.39 yen, with the Japanese currency recovering from falls on Tuesday after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign credit rating.

It showed little reaction as BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that there was absolutely no change to the central bank's stance of continuing to pursue powerful monetary easing to beat deflation.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for global growth, was hit hard and dropped to a six-month low of $0.9729 . (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton)