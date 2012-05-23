* Euro hits 21-month low vs dollar before EU summit
* Dollar index hits highest since Sept 2010, yen firmer
* Growth-linked currencies pounded
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 23 The euro plunged to a 21-month
low against the dollar on Wednesday as investors dumped the
currency on growing fears of a Greek euro zone exit and
widespread doubts about the outcome of an EU summit later in the
day.
EU leaders are expected to discuss growth-boosting measures
but are not expected to produce any plan that would restore
optimism among investors, especially given Germany's strong
opposition to joint euro bonds.
Investors are doubtful that the leaders will come up with
any measures to calm fears that have grown since an inconclusive
Greek election earlier this month left the country on the path
to bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro zone.
"The whole problem of Greece, of fiscal retrenchment in the
euro zone, the lack of growth across the region, and the
reactive nature of the authorities are all ongoing," said
Richard Batty, investment director for multi-asset investing at
Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, Scotland.
"We just don't think there's a quick fix. The unresponsive
nature of the authorities with the markets seemingly forcing
authorities to action, to our mind is very unhealthy for the
euro zone."
Standard Life, which manages assets of around $240 billion,
has not owned European assets for some time.
The euro fell to $1.2615 on trading platform EBS,
dropping below the 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January to mark
its lowest since August 2010 as real money investors, corporates
and macro funds stepped up euro selling. It was last at $1.2668,
down 0.1 percent.
The single euro zone currency did recoup some of its losses
after comments from other euro zone leaders about keeping Greece
within the region. French President Francois Hollande said he
will do all he can to convince the Greeks to stay within the
euro zone, while Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the
best option for Greece is to stay within the bloc.
.
Traders reported an option barrier at $1.2600 with stop-loss
orders below $1.2575. It was last trading at $1.2650, still down
0.2 percent on the day, with option expiries at $1.2650 and
$1.2725-30 likely to check gains.
"The euro's downtrend is entrenched and we think there are
too many risks of potentially nasty outcomes in the euro zone,
especially with regard to what will happen to Greece," said Ned
Rumpeltin, currency strategist at Standard Chartered.
"We expect the euro to be at $1.25 by the end of the
quarter, but today's close will be very important in the short
term. If there is a bounce, we will see the euro consolidating a
bit more, but if we end near today's lows, then we should see it
weaken further. In any case the euro is a sell on a rebound."
Fears that Greece may have to leave the euro grew after Dow
Jones earlier quoted former prime minister Lucas Papademos as
saying Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful
austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.
His clarification in a television interview later offered
little respite to the struggling euro, which has shed 4.5
percent against the dollar so far this month.
DOLLAR INDEX AT 20-MONTH HIGH
Growing worries about a possible exit by Greece supported
safe-haven assets and currencies. Reflecting those fears,
European powerhouse Germany sold two-year government debt on
which it will pay no interest, its first zero-interest issue
with such a maturity.
Safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the yen
remained the key beneficiaries from the euro zone crisis. The
dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a
basket of major currencies, rose to 81.913, a 20-month high.
The euro fell to a 3-1/2 month low against the yen
of 100.16 yen on EBS while high-yielding currencies like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars fell
sharply. The U.S. dollar also advanced to a four-month high
against the Swiss franc.
Against the yen, however, the dollar fell after the Bank of
Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.
While the decision was in line with most expectations, a few
participants had been speculating the central bank could follow
up with new easing steps after its monetary easing in April.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent versus the yen to
79.39 yen, with the Japanese currency recovering from
falls on Tuesday after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign credit
rating.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)