By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 25 The euro inched up from two-year
lows against the dollar on Friday as bearish investors took a
breather from a sharp sell-off this week, but worries about a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone and risk of contagion
would make gains fleeting.
The euro traded 0.3 percent higher on the day at $1.2575
, pulling away from $1.25155, its lowest level since July
2010 plumbed the day before. Traders cited a reported option
barrier at $1.2500 that could check losses with offers around
$1.2600 and stop-loss orders above $1.2620.
Despite the bounce, the common currency has lost more than 5
percent against the dollar so far this month and is on track for
its fourth straight week of losses.
Those losses came as macro funds, real money and
institutional investors ramped up selling of the currency, as
concerns about Greece leaving the euro zone rose after an
inconclusive election left the country at risk of bankruptcy and
a possible exit from the currency bloc.
Greeks are voting again on June 17, with polls showing a
close race between parties supporting and opposing terms of the
country's international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.
"The euro is a bit higher today, but I will be surprised if
it takes stops above $1.2620. The medium-term prospects are not
good," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.
"We think if Greece does not exit the euro zone, the euro
will see a gradual decline to $1.23 in coming months. But if it
does, then we see the euro falling to $1.20 by the end of the
second quarter and $1.15 by the end the third."
Investors are just not rattled by the fallout of a Greek
exit. They are also concerned about the health of the Spanish
banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the
euro area and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to
address the escalating debt crisis.
Spanish lender Bankia, which was part nationalised
this month, was set to ask the government for more than 15
billion (US$19 billion) on Friday to bail it out.
All of which has seen the euro being sold off on rallies
with many analysts and traders now expecting it to drop below
$1.25 and $1.20 to its 2010 trough of around $1.1875 in the
coming weeks.
"If the euro didn't have enough to contend with as Greek
exit speculation persists, the economic data points to a clear
worsening in economic conditions," said Derek Halpenny, European
Head of global markets research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"The ECB will soon have to act again to ease its monetary
stance by probably cutting the refinancing rate and this can
only reinforce euro downside pressures."
DARKENING PICTURE
European Central Bank data showed 35.4 billion euros of net
direct portfolio investment flowed out of the euro zone in
March, as investors shunned the region's assets.
Investor skittishness is well-reflected in the options
market, where euro/dollar one-month at-the-money implied
volatility spiked to 13.13 percent, its highest in
more than four months.
With the euro on the backfoot, the dollar has been the big
winner with its index against a basket of major currencies
edging up to 82.411, its highest since September 2010.
Against the yen, the greenback was 0.1 percent higher at
79.65 yen, supported by Tokyo importers and
short-covering ahead of the long weekend in the United States.
Sell offers around 80.00 yen are poised to cap any further
gains, traders say.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2015 francs,
having jumped to 1.20769 francs on Thursday, its
highest since mid-March on market talk the Swiss government is
going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that the Swiss
central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.
Traders say the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros in
the past few weeks to protect the floor at $1.20 francs, but
some investors are still piling on bets through the options
market that the peg will be breached in coming days if the euro
zone crisis escalates.
