* Euro on track for worst week in five months
* Spain's Catalonia asks for help, raises contagion fears
* Uncertainty in Greece keeps sentiment bearish
(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 25 The euro tumbled to nearly
two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, and remained on
track for its worst weekly showing in five months, rattled by
fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk
other debt-plagued countries could also leave the regional bloc.
A plea from Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, Catalonia,
for help from the central government to refinance its debt this
year became the latest headline to hit the euro..
Catalonia's appeal affected almost all asset classes as
Spanish and Italian bonds sold off, equities fell, and U.S.
crude futures turned negative.
"The Catalonia news was a big deal because it implies that
the Spanish government may have to take on more debt and it
cannot afford to do so," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.
"It looks like all the euros that were bought need to be
resold. For now, it's all about contagion," he added.
In early New York trading, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to
$1.2523, after earlier falling to a nearly two-year
low of $1.2495 on trading platform EBS, taking out a key options
barrier at $1.25, placing the euro on pace for its worst weekly
performance in five months.
The common currency has lost more than 5 percent against the
dollar so far this month and is facing its fourth straight week
of losses, raising the possibility of a test of the 2010 low of
$1.1875.
Macro funds and institutional investors have ramped up euro
selling after an inconclusive election in Greece left the
country at risk of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro
zone.
Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close
race between parties supporting and opposing terms of the
country's international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.
Investors are also concerned about the health of the Spanish
banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the
euro area and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to
address the escalating debt crisis.
Spanish lender Bankia, which was part nationalised
this month, was set to ask the government for a bailout of more
than 15 billion (US$19 billion) on Friday.
Many strategists expected euro selling to resume next week,
although heavy short positioning would slow the momentum.
"We have got a standoff where the market is short and the
news is bad and so we have tended to go down in stages," said
Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although it's almost impossible to imagine a set of
circumstances where we get good news. The pullbacks in this move
down since the break of $1.30 have got really tiny."
Investor skittishness was well-reflected in the options
market, where euro/dollar one-month implied volatility spiked to
13.13 percent, its highest in more than four months.
With the euro under pressure, the dollar has been the chief
beneficiary, with its index against a basket of major currencies
edging up to 82.461, the highest since September 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 79.59 yen,
supported by Tokyo importers and investors squaring positions
ahead of a long weekend in the United States. Sell offers around
80.00 yen were poised to cap any further gains, traders said.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2009 francs,
having jumped to 1.20769 francs on Thursday, its
highest since mid-March on market talk the Swiss government is
going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that the Swiss
central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros
in the past few weeks to protect the floor at $1.20 francs,
although some investors were still piling on bets through the
options market that the peg will be breached in coming days if
the euro zone crisis escalates.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)