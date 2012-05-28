(adds trading recommendation, updates prices)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 28 The euro recovered from two-year lows on Monday as Greek opinion polls showed more support for parties that favour sticking with the country's international bailout deal, leading investors to cut some of the record bearish bets against the shared currency.

The rebound was fragile, however, with investors fretting about a lack of growth in Europe, the health of Spanish banks and rising borrowing costs for peripheral euro zone countries.

The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.2536 but off a high of $1.2625 hit earlier in the session, with traders reporting selling on the break through $1.2550.

This took it closer to Friday's trough of $1.2495, its lowest level since July 2010.

The euro gained as Greek opinion polls pointed to victory for the conservative New Democracy party in the June 17 election. This would increase the chances of the next government sticking to bailout terms agreed with the EU and the IMF and make a Greek exit from the euro less likely.

"The market is clearly very short of euros, which makes sense if you think Greece will be forced out of the euro. But if it looks like Greece might not be forced out, then these positions start to look quite risky," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

Speculators bolstered short euro positions to record highs in the week ended May 22, leaving ample scope for a correction as they cut positions and book profits.

Volumes were also thin, with a holiday in some parts of Europe and U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day.

"Investors have got a bit exhausted selling the euro in the absence of more negative news," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. "So we are seeing some consolidation after the euro's sharp drop from $1.33 to around $1.25."

But concerns about Spain lingered, with Spanish bond yields rising while the risk premium on Spanish debt hit a euro-era high as investors factored in the growing cost of shoring up its banks.

A Spanish government source said the country may use government debt to recapitalise its fourth-largest lender Bankia , which last week asked for a 19 billion euro bailout to stem losses related to soured property loans.

The euro has lost more than 5 percent so far in May and is on track for its worst monthly performance since September.

Analysts said the market will be sensitive to more opinion polls on Greece in the coming days and weeks, but that hefty short positioning could mean it reacts more to positive news on the euro zone than to negative news.

TEMPORARY GAINS

With the euro gaining some ground, the dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.2 percent at 82.218, off Friday's high of 82.461, its strongest since September 2010.

The dollar also lost 0.3 percent against the yen, last fetching 79.41, with traders citing dollar-selling by Japanese exporters who had missed a chance to sell it above 80.00 yen. The yen was also supported as minutes of the Bank of Japan's last meeting suggested a pause in easing.

Better appetite to take on risk lifted the Australian and New Zealand dollars more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar.

Morgan Stanley recommended investors sell the euro against the Aussie as economic conditions, especially in core euro zone, could deteriorate and investors have not fully priced in further ECB easing. It targets a drop to A$1.2570 from around A$1.2722 currently.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro was at 1.2014 francs, staying above the 1.2000 franc floor after Swiss National Bank head Thomas Jordan said Switzerland was preparing plans for emergency measures including capital controls in case the euro collapsed. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)