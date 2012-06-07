* Rising talk of more stimulus from Fed helps risk
* Euro bears cut positions as peripheral yields ease
* Spanish bond auction, Bernanke's testimony in focus
* Aussie jumps after unexpected gains in payrolls
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 7 The euro hovered near one-week
highs on Thursday and growth-linked currencies were supported by
expectations that global policymakers will act soon to support a
flagging economic recovery.
That drove investors to unwind bets on safe-haven currencies
like the dollar and the Japanese yen. Both may stay under
pressure ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony later in the day, traders said.
Hopes for more stimulus from the Fed received a boost after
Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, laid out the case for more
easing to bolster a fragile economy as financial turmoil in
Europe mounts.
The global economy has floundered in recent weeks and risks
to growth have risen given chances of a Greece exit from the
euro zone and expectations that Spain will have to seek an
international bailout to help its banking sector.
This has put pressure on euro zone politicians and global
central banks to come up with a credible policy response to
support growth. Also boosting risk sentiment in general, data
showed Australian employment surged in May despite forecast of a
fall, pushing the Aussie dollar to its highest in three weeks.
The single currency last stood at $1.2565, having
briefly risen to $1.25859, its highest level since late May and
about 2.3 percent above a two-year low of $1.2288 hit last week.
Traders cited resistance at around $1.2625, the January low
which was also last week's high.
"The euro can bounce up to $1.2630 but then it will be a
sell on rallies as Europe's problems are ...considerable," said
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
manager RWC Partners.
"There is also profit taking in long dollar positions. We
expect Bernanke to strike a dovish tone and that will keep alive
expectations of more quantitative easing."
More easing by the Fed would likely weigh on the dollar
while giving a fillip to growth-linked currencies like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars and to some extent
the euro and the pound.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 82.253.
While Yellen is known to be a dove and her comments late on
Wednesday did not surprise markets, other officials, such as
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, also talked about
possible need for action, saying his level of concern had risen
since the Fed's April meeting.
"Since (last week's) weak U.S. job data, there's been rising
speculation of more stimulus from the Fed. That is making dollar
long positions uncomfortable," said Katsunori Kitakura,
associate general manager of market-making unit at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
SPANISH AUCTION
In Europe, traders said further gains in the euro will
depend on the market's response to a Spanish bond auction.
The sale of up to 2 billion euros of bonds is seen as a
crucial test of Madrid's ability to continue to refinance its
debt. Spanish and Italian government bond yields slipped ahead
of the sale.
Spain has been on investors' radar in the past two weeks,
relegating worries about a Greek euro exit. While there has been
no concrete progress on steps to support Spain, European sources
said Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to support Spain's stricken banks.
Spain has not yet requested outside assistance and is
resisting being placed under international supervision, but
signs of sense of crisis hounding policymakers - such as a Group
of Seven conference call on Tuesday - were making traders uneasy
about holding large bearish positions against the euro.
The Australian dollar rose to three-week high of $0.9969
on upbeat jobs data, which came a day after strong
growth numbers. It last stood at $0.9955, up 0.4 percent on the
day.
The U.S. dollar managed to outperform the yen, which was hit
broadly as risk appetite improved. The yen was also dampened by
recent threats from Japanese authorities to curb its strength.
The dollar was 0.1 percent higher at 79.30 yen, off a
3-1/2 month trough around 77.65 set on June 1.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
John Stonestreet)